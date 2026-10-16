Turret Tour & Art Show

From 6 PM to 12 AM on October 17, 2026, during Nocturne: Embodied City, the Turret Arts Space will be open to the public for guided tours of all three floors of 1588 Barrington Street (formerly the Khyber Building).

Nocturne visitors will learn about the past, present, and future of Turret Arts Space during this rare opportunity for a sneak peek into one of Halifax's most beloved historical buildings.

As a queer and trans artist myself, visiting the Turret Arts Space and learning about the legacy of the Turret Club of how it shaped Halifax’s queer scene has made a lasting impact on me -- Noah Check, artist and NSCAD University student,

The artists are: Mariah Butler, Noah Check, Luke Fair, Roman Lecours, Freya Poirier, Charlotte

Salley, Olivia Smith, Max Taylor, Aeron Wang, and Callista Welsh-Marshall

In person: Saturday, October 17th, 2026, 6 PM - midnight, 1588 Barrington Street, Halifax (Nocturne map location #229), more info here.

The online painting auction runs until October 30, 2026. Auction sales are split

50/50 between the individual artists and the Turret Arts Space. The auction is here: 32auctions.com/turretpaintings