September 20 Counter Protest in three provinces

On September 20th at 10am, a group of anti-trans bigots organising under the name “Hands Off Our Kids” are gathering at city hall to advocate the furthering of attacks on trans and queer youth.

We are asking that queer people and our allies gather at city hall at 9am, 1 hour before the bigots, to disrupt their organising and remind them that their attacks on queer youth will not be tolerated.

Let us go down there and remind them that, as our forebears said:

We’re here - We’re queer - Get used to it!

Drums, pots and pans, noisemakers of all kinds are encouraged.

If they're coming to make their bigotry heard, let's drown them out

We encourage people to dress in black and bring masks both as a covid precaution and to protect our identities

We respect a diversity of tactics and will honour all expressions of queer rage.

