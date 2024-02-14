Atlantic Canada Pride Festivals

Last updated: February 14, 2024

This article documents Pride Festivals in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Isand, and Newfoundland. To add to or update your Pride, email Wayves!

Prince Edward Island

New Brunswick (by date)

No dates for:

Newfoundland (by date)

  • St. John's: Beach Fire: Tuesday, July 16th, 2024, Parade: July 21, 2024 Facebook; website

No dates for:

Nova Scotia (by date)

No dates for:

  • Truro: Facebook, website
  • Clare: n/a
  • Annapolis Royal: As of 2024-01: "annapolisroyalpride.ca is parked free courtesy of godaddy[.]com"
  • Valley Pride: Insta
  • Bridgewater / Lunenburg County / South Shore Pride: Facebok
  • Chester: 
  • Cape Breton: website, Facebook
  • Yarmouth / Southwest Nova Pride: website

