Atlantic Canada Pride Festivals

This article documents Pride Festivals in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Isand, and Newfoundland.

Prince Edward Island

PEI Pride: July 12-21, website

New Brunswick (by date)

Fredericton: July 12-21, website

Saint John: August 9 - August 18 Facebook; website

Moncton: August 9 - September 1. Facebook; as of 2024-01-25: no Parade date set; website riverofpride.com "offline due to billing error."

No dates for:

Newfoundland (by date)

St. John's: Beach Fire: Tuesday, July 16th, 2024, Parade: July 21, 2024 Facebook; website.

No dates for:

Fogo Island: website

Grand Falls Windsor: website

Corner Brook: Facebook

Gander: Facebook

Small Point-Broad Cove- Blackhead-Adam’s Cove: website

Lab West Pride: Facebook

Bay St George: Facebook

Nova Scotia (by date)

No dates for:

Truro: Facebook, website

Clare: n/a

Annapolis Royal: As of 2024-01: "annapolisroyalpride.ca is parked free courtesy of godaddy[.]com"

Valley Pride: Insta

Bridgewater / Lunenburg County / South Shore Pride: Facebok

Chester:

Cape Breton: website, Facebook

Yarmouth / Southwest Nova Pride: website

