Atlantic Canada Pride Festivals

This article documents Pride Festivals in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Isand, and Newfoundland.
Prince Edward Island
- PEI Pride: July 12-21, website
New Brunswick (by date)
- Fredericton: July 12-21, website
- Saint John: August 9 - August 18 Facebook; website
- Moncton: August 9 - September 1. Facebook; as of 2024-01-25: no Parade date set; website riverofpride.com "offline due to billing error."
No dates for:
Newfoundland (by date)
No dates for:
- Fogo Island: website
- Grand Falls Windsor: website
- Corner Brook: Facebook
- Gander: Facebook
- Small Point-Broad Cove- Blackhead-Adam’s Cove: website
- Lab West Pride: Facebook
- Bay St George: Facebook
Nova Scotia (by date)
- Halifax Central Library Pride: June is Pride Month. Look for the big L in the H•R•E Calendar.
- Pictou County Pride: June 17-23 Facebook; website
- Valley Pride: June 26-30 Insta; Facebook
- Halifax: July 18-28, 2024; Website; Facebook. Wayves' journal of Halifax Pride is here.
- Sheet Harbour: July 26-28
- Eastern Shore: August 17 - 25. Facebook; website
No dates for:
- Truro: Facebook, website
- Clare: n/a
- Annapolis Royal: As of 2024-01: "annapolisroyalpride.ca is parked free courtesy of godaddy[.]com"
- Valley Pride: Insta
- Bridgewater / Lunenburg County / South Shore Pride: Facebok
- Chester:
- Cape Breton: website, Facebook
- Yarmouth / Southwest Nova Pride: website
