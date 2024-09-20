Halifax 2024-09-20 Counter

This article contains all we know about the Halifax queer community's planned response to the September 20, 2024 trans- & homophobic 1 Million March 4 Children, "1MM4C." For more information about the national and regional responses, see the original Wayves article.

There will be a "counter" in Halifax at the location of the 1MM4C event, which is listed on their site as the Grand Parade at 8AM on the 20th. We'll get there an hour earlier.

Please

mark your calendar for very early -- probably 7AM -- on September 20;

there's a chance that the 1MM4C might move to another location, so check back here at the last minute; and

check back here for specifics about the event - recommendations, rules of conduct.

2024-08-29 Instagram post by @smashtransphobiakjipuktuk

[Editor: this has since been reposted by @peoplesfridgehalifax with some discussion about why solidarity with Palestine is singled out.]

no space for hate round 3

ALL OUT AGAINST TRANSPHOBIA

September 20, Halifax, 7AM, GRAND PARADE

More info to follow!

PROTECT TRANS KIDS!

PROTECT TRANS YOUTH!

All out on September 20th in defense of trans youth and bodily autonomy for all!

Do's and Don'ts below.

We're doing a counter-protest to take over the space and shut down anti-trans bigotry.

The same anti-trans groups that organized the so-called "1 Million March 4 Children" last year, on September 20th and October 21st, are once again planning a nationwide mobilization.

They want to eliminate queer inclusive education, ban life saving healthcare, and seek to strip away trans kids' autonomoy under the guise of "parental rights" - we all know it's owing to anti-trans prejudice and bigotry.

Do: wear a mask - come with a crew - get wild - bring noise makers - show solidarity with palestine - be prepared for confrontation - fight back.

Don't: be racist - talk to police - film/photograph our team - back down.

we respect a diversity of tactics and will honour all expressions of queer rage.

More details to follow soon. Watch this space and be prepared to mobilize.