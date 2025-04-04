Sunday April 6: Response to bigotry & hatred





Last Sunday, a group of white supremacists held a rally at Sullivan’s Pond. They wore masks and carried the flag of an organization linked to calls for violence against women, immigrants, queer people, and others. Those present included a leader of "Diagalon," known for his overt antisemetism, ties to explicit neo-Nazis, and having faced multiple firearms-related charges.

This Sunday, there's the positive response to that.

Click the image for a full size poster.

"We're thinking this will be a happy together thing," says one of the organizers, an informal group including neighbourhood residents and social justice activists, "We're hoping the fascists don't show up. though if they do, having a big crowd will be important."

When groups like this are able to hold rallies and events without people speaking up, they are emboldened to continue spreading hatred and to escalate their activities. They may see communities’ inaction as either agreement or as a sign that they have successfully scared us into silence.

These people are cowardly bullies. They target our most vulnerable neighbours and community members. Gathering together and saying “We don't want your hatred and violence in our city!” can make a powerful difference, because a bully’s bravery stops when people stand up to them. White supremacists are not welcome in our city!

Stand up with us. There'll be speakers, live music, and free coffee. Plug "66 Crichton Ave, Dartmouth" into your bus or car navigation software; you can get there by the 5, 55, 62 buses and many more.

Sullivan's Pond, Sunday, April 6th, 11:30am-1:30pm, Rain or shine.