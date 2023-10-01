ACNS Needs Knitters





The AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia will mark World AIDS Day this year with our third annual Red Scarf Project.

They are seeking knitters and crocheters from HRM and the province for help as they promote education around HIV/AIDS. The scarves submitted will have tags attached to them that provide information about HIV testing and prevention. They will be tied around fence posts at the Halifax Public Gardens as a way to raise awareness..

The event will occur December 1st, 2023, at 8 a.m. (weather depending), with staff and volunteers working together to decorate the Public Gardens’ Victorian wrought-iron fence. Last year, over 250 scarves were donated to the cause, and we are hoping to have more this year.

ACNS is committed to teaching people about HIV/AIDS, about U=U (Undetectable HIV = Unstransmittable HIV), and about the importance of reducing HIV stigma.

If you can knit or crochet or weave or quilt, contact ACNS at fund@acns.ns.ca.