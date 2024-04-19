AIDS Coalition of NS Red Gala: new name, branding and direction

The AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia will unveil its new name, branding and expanded mandate at April’s marquee fundraiser “The Red Gala.”

The cocktail social is April 20th, at the Light House Arts Centre on Argyle Street. A semi-formal affair, the night will feature light appetizers, a cash bar, DJ, live entertainments and a silent auction.

“This event marks a turning point for ACNS,” Said Chris Aucoin, Executive Director with ACNS, “and will celebrate our three-decade legacy while pulling back the curtain on what our future holds. We have assembled top-tier talent to host and celebrate this occasion in-style.”

Co-hosted by Halifax drag legends Rouge Fatale and Deva Station, “it will be a momentous affair with a dozen variety-show-style performances from queer artists,” said Jordan Parker, Fund Development Manager with ACNS. “Whether it’s comedy, drag, poetry, singing, fire play or another spectacular discipline, we’ll be pulling out all the stops.”

Horizons Catering will be circulating with an array of cuisine, and Nova Scotia Spirit Co. will be sampling their Annapolis Cider, available for purchase among a stocked bar of other items.

The major silent auction includes signed memorabilia, Sommo Festival tickets, jewelry from The Vault, tickets to Sum 41 at The Jubilee Festival, signed memoir Burke’s Law from Stanley Cup-winning former NHL General Manager Brian Burke, a $500 MAC gift box, numerous hotel stays and so much more.

“This event marks a turning point for ACNS,” Said Chris Aucoin, Executive Director with ACNS, “and will celebrate our three-decade legacy while pulling back the curtain on what our future holds. We have assembled top-tier talent to host and celebrate this occasion in-style.”

We invite people to come celebrate with us, and see what we have coming as an organization. It’s a truly exciting time, and we want to share it with our community

Attendees will learn about ACNS’s expansion into addressing broader 2SLGBTQIA+ sexual and mental health issues, in addition to continuing their traditional programming on HIV prevention and support for all those affected by HIV in Nova Scotia.

“The Red Gala is for reflection and celebration, and we have a fundraiser in store that will delight eventgoers,” Said Jordan Parker. “We have built a reputation for top-tier events with our successful Moulin Rouge and Chicago Drag-Alongs, and people can expect the same joy and intrigue here again.”

This fundraiser is an integral step towards the future of ACNS as a health advocate and resource to the whole 2SLGBTQIA+ community, and Parker invites people to come be part of a new beginning.

“This event is very special to Rouge, Deva, and ACNS. We have devoted ourselves to ensuring this is a magical evening for everyone,” said Parker. “We invite people to come celebrate with us, and see what we have coming as an organization. It’s a truly exciting time, and we want to share it with our community.”

Tickets are $81.21 individually or $1,045.04 for a table and are available here.



The AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia provides support services for those living with HIV, prevention programs targeting those most at risk for HIV in Nova Scotia, and offers trainings to health and other service providers to better work with both. Our aim is to end HIV/AIDS related stigma and discrimination, and to end new HIV infections in Nova Scotia.