Atlantic Q History Online Symposium

On October 25th and 26th 2024, the Atlantic Canadian Queer/Trans+ Archives and History Virtual Symposium will bring together archivists, community historians, grassroots organizations, and members of academic communities to discuss a variety of topics relating to Queer/Trans+ Archiving and History in Atlantic Canada.

"The Queer Heritage Initiative of New Brunswick (QHINB) seeks to pay homage to the Atlantic Canadian Gay & Lesbian Conferences that were held by activists throughout Atlantic Canada in the 1970s and 1980s," says the organizer, "While these activist conferences were focused on the fight for human rights and resources for Queer/Trans+ people, the goal in hosting this virtual symposium is to restore some sense of connection between those in Atlantic Canada who are engaged in preserving the archives and histories of former Queer/Trans+ activists and community members."

Presentations will take place via Zoom and will be facilitated by the Queer Heritage Initiative of New Brunswick and the Council of Archives New Brunswick.

Attendance is free of charge, all are welcome.

The schedule, speaker bios, and registration link are here.

Donations to the Queer Heritage Initiative of New Brunswick can be made via the "Register" link on that page.