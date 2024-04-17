Alter Acadie NB: Promoting Q Acadian Culture, Fighting Hate

We aspire to live in a society where members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ francophone community in New Brunswick are fulfilled individually and collectively, well established and integrated, well represented and have access to adapted services and activities, without any discrimination.

Alter Acadie NB was created with the ultimate goal of helping to expand and diversify the range of partners who collaborate in the development of official language minority communities. We actively seek, through our project, to demonstrate that it is by working together that we make our society stronger.

We are witnessing a very worrying rise in fascism in Canada; it’s time to mobilize!

In short, Alter Acadie is a contribution to the Acadian social project which ensures that it is intersectional.

Fascism is an authoritarian political system that promotes the supremacy of one group over others. It is based on extreme nationalism, rejection of democracy and hostility towards groups perceived as different, such as trans people. Historically, fascist movements have always targeted queer people. They often consider homosexuality and transidentity as degenerations contrary to their ideal of nation.

The goal is to prevent the election of a far-right government that could threaten progress in human rights.

New Brunswick and Canada, as liberal democracies, have mechanisms to protect people's rights. This does not prevent the existence of policies or movements considered authoritarian or discriminatory. For several years now, we have been observing an increase in attacks and movements against 2SLGBTQIA+ people all over the world.

This phenomenon can be explained in particular by the rise of far-right organizations and parties, which exploit 2SLGBTQIA+ issues in order to recruit new members by spreading simplistic speeches of hatred and division.

These groups use fear and ignorance to gain and/or maintain power. Their strategy is to maintain the prejudices of certain people, and to oversimplify certain issues, on which they polarize debates, in order to justify the creation of an environment where intolerance towards minorities is encouraged.

Alter Acadie NB is mobilizing to effect significant change through a major campaign leading up to the next provincial elections: the goal is to prevent the election of a far-right government that could threaten progress in human rights.

We are committed to locally fighting against all forms of hate and discrimination, regardless of their origin. Beyond political efforts, Alter Acadie NB also dedicates itself to educating and raising awareness about the realities of queer lives.

We aim to show that, although the lives of 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals are filled with challenges and struggles, they are also rich with joy, freedom, love, and humour.

Should the forces of intolerance gain ground, Alter Acadie NB, supported by its members and partners, is ready to firmly counter this wave of discrimination.

