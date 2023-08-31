Anarchist Book Fair

This weekend, nonconformists, rabble-rousers, communists and friends will be celebrating literature at the 6th annual Halifax Anarchist Bookfair.

"We strive to offer an inclusive environment where anarchists and those curious about anarchism and anti-capitalism can exchange ideas and collaborate through workshops, vendors, and discussions," says an organizer who of course, did not want to be named, "This year's event is augmented by an outdoor DJ pre-party with Deep Steep entitled Dance Dance Insurrection as well as a co-hosted punk show afterparty." (details below.)

The Bookfair will also host several indoor workshops across the street at the Central Library.

The Loaded Ladle will provide flavourful black bean and rice burritos and lemon poppy muffins; all food will be free and vegan/plant-based, with some gluten-free and legume-free options that will be made available for those with allergies.

The Loaded Ladle is an anti-capitalist and non-hierarchical collective that provides accessible, sustainable, locally-sourced free food and community programs that examine barriers to food sovereignty, security, and justice; Facebook page here.

There'll be free childcare available onsite too.

"We invite everyone interested to join us to reflect on wins and struggles both local and worldwide, and to dream and collaborate with like-minded others on building a better world together." says the organizer.

Workshops and Table Vendor information is available on the event's site.

If you have any questions, email the organizers at halifaxanarchistbookfair@riseup.net