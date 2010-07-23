Anita Martinez Photo Captioning Party

Anita Martinez passed away a year ago, leaving tens of thousands of photos of the Halifax and Nova Scotia 2SLGBTQIA+ community, most of which need captions. ACRH is planning a party to get some of that done.

Here's the invitation:

If you were at events that Anita Martinez attended, or can recognize people who were, read on!

Captions multiply the historical value of photographs, and we’re having a Captioning Party - identifying people, places and things in Anita’s photos.

Anita – may her memory be a blessing – left behind tens of thousands of photos, a matchless record of local feminist and LGBT life over forty years. They’re now housed securely in the Nova Scotia LGBT Seniors Archives, but thousands of photos have no captions, which limits their usefulness to future researchers.

Adding captions to the unlabelled items must be done soon, while we still remember the people, places, and events that Anita documented.

Dalhousie University Archives, the Atlantic Canada Rainbow History Group, and the Elderberries are organizing a series of “Captioning Parties” to identify as many images as possible. The parties will be a mix of work – captioning photos – and social, with light refreshments.

The first Captioning Party will be on the afternoon of May 5 on the Dalhousie Campus. The space is wheelchair accessible.

Please RSVP at anita-arch@bonmot.ca; if you’re not available that day but would like to be added to a list of future invite-ees, also write back.

(and, please forward this invitation to others who might be able to ID Anita's photos.)