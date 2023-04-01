Queer Artful Fools Market!

Halifax • 2023-04-01
This weekend, Radstorm, an all-ages art and music community, will be hosting a market with over 20 vendors, featuring newer & upcoming queer artists in Halifax, baked goods, jewelry, stationery, accessories, clothing, and more.
Admission is $2 to $10 or pay what you can. The admission will be donated to the Halifax Community Fridge, a queer-run & anonymous group providing free food, located outside of the Glitter Bean Café. There will also be a place for donations of non-perishable food. Donation guidelines are here.
Where: Radstorm, 2177 Gottingen Street
When: Saturday, April 1, 2023, 11am to 4pm
Masks are mandatory at this event, so please show up accordingly.
