Queer Artful Fools Market!

Halifax • 2023-04-01

This weekend, Radstorm, an all-ages art and music community, will be hosting a market with over 20 vendors, featuring newer & upcoming queer artists in Halifax, baked goods, jewelry, stationery, accessories, clothing, and more.

Admission is $2 to $10 or pay what you can. The admission will be donated to the Halifax Community Fridge, a queer-run & anonymous group providing free food, located outside of the Glitter Bean Café. There will also be a place for donations of non-perishable food. Donation guidelines are here.

Where: Radstorm, 2177 Gottingen Street

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023, 11am to 4pm

Masks are mandatory at this event, so please show up accordingly.