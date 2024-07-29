At Home with Jacob Rafuse and Steven MacLeod

Nestled among the trees just off the main route in Spryfield, a vibrant Halifax community known for its rich history and complex reputation, Jacob Rafuse and Steven MacLeod have created a sanctuary that radiates warmth and acceptance.

Spryfield is a community that many GBTQI2S+ and other diverse families have flocked to in recent years for to its unique charm, affordability, and perhaps a little for its grit.

That wasn’t the case for Jacob and Steven.

“It was the house,” Steven reflects, “We saw its potential. The lower level was a blank slate with plumbing already roughed in, perfect for my dressing room.” Jacob chimes in, “We saw it on a Sunday and by Wednesday, we had bought it.”

Their unique, character-filled home has become the heart of a beautiful love story of 25 years Through their journey, they have woven a tapestry of art, support, and unwavering dedication.

As self-proclaimed “elder gays,” Jacob and Steven embody the evolution of their community. While only in their early fifties, perhaps elder gay has more meaning for a cohort of the community that lived through the HIV epidemic when aging wasn’t a guarantee.

They are prominent figures in the local drag scene—Jacob as a drag artist (Dyna Might), producer and mentor, and Steven as the dynamic Deva Station, a beloved performer and community leader who has nurtured countless talents. Their story reflects not just their individual growth, but the profound impact they have had on others.

I’m Celine, he is my René

“I’m Celine, he is my René,” Steven quips, underscoring the theatricality that permeates their lives. “When I was young I was told I was nothing, that I wouldn’t ever be anything…I was bullied horribly, I didn’t feel beautiful or special. I was no ones prom king…from the time I was six years old, they called me a faggot just about every day.”

“But, when I am Deva, I’m powerful, people are scared of her. She can be mean but if you get to know her, she won’t be pushed around but she will do anything for those she cares about.”

Originally perhaps a suit of armour inspired by his love for Disney villains, he has now shaped Deva into a mentor, a teacher, a widely sought after performer, and a community leader who, in partnership with Jacob and other local performers, has raised thousands for charity. Steven shares his gratitude for many of Halifax's most famous drag queens over the years, including his own drag mother Studio X LeNoir (David MacDonald), who passed away at age 48 in 2017.

Jacob’s journey to embracing drag was not without its challenges. Raised in a strict Pentecostal environment, he grappled with internalized homophobia before ultimately falling in love with Steven’s artistic spirit. Their bond flourished, evolving Jacob’s initial hesitations into support for Steven’s drag performances and even becoming Dyna Might for a few performances of his own.

I think people realize that we didn’t want anything different, we just wanted to have what they had and we deserved to have that

When talking about the major differences from when they met and now, Jacob and Steven feel that we have come a long way towards accepting marriage equality. “I think people realize that we didn’t want anything different, we just wanted to have what they had and we deserved to have that.” said Jacob. “For a long time people asked us why we waited so long to get married; I’d have to remind them ‘hello: we weren’t allowed!’”

They worry that on the political front we may be a little too close to losing the hard fought battles with the rise in far-right ideologies. They are ready to fight the battle again but both agree that if we have to go for it again, it will be the last time. They suggest that so much in the world has changed and the younger people coming up behind us are so much further in their acceptance. For people so ready to fight for their convictions, it is clear that they take a different path to activism and forging change. One centered on love, family, and modelling the world you want to live in.

“The kids we encounter, they are tuned into and very accepting of different identities and different ways people are and can be together. They are just focused on love and that is one of the biggest things that gives me hope,” says Steven.

Jacob and Steven strive to lead by example, creating a safe space for those in need. Their home has become a refuge for young people seeking guidance and support—a promise of no judgment, only love.

“Being a parent wasn’t something I envisioned,” Steven admits. “But now, I have kids (his word for their 20 year old proteges) coming at me from all directions, and teaching and guiding them has been one of the greatest joys of my life.”

Their journey began in 1999, when they met as vibrant, young individuals unaware of the adventures that lay ahead. The instant spark ignited a partnership that has weathered the storms of life. They acknowledge their occasional disagreements, but their love remains steady.

“We always kiss goodnight, no matter what,” Jacob says. “We’ve been through it all together and we’ve grown to become each other’s rocks.”

Their bond is mirrored in their shared passions—from artistry to community service. Both trained hair stylists, they have even expanded their skills into tattoo artistry, often using each other as canvases for their ideas. “I wouldn’t trust anyone else to put permanent ink on my body,” Jacob smiles, revealing a stunning tattoo-in-progress that spans the entire length of his back.

Their experience with “the kids” inspired a web series that became a TV success story still playing out today. A few years back, they launched the “Apocalyptic Kitchen,” a drag-led show that combines life lessons with humor, featuring the young performers they mentor.

The team of three (Jacob, Steven and David Cosens) began filming the Apocalyptic Kitchen series online. It was quickly picked up for Bell Media’s FibeTV1. They describe the show as “Teaching You Life skills you never knew you needed” starring Deva Station. The show covers anything from how to fold how to fold linen properly, to how to make the perfect meatloaf (even though that episode required a few takes when her nails kept getting lost in the beef). Last month, OutTV announced they have picked up all three seasons and they are currently streaming on their web channel.

A story of tenacity, the OutTV deal came from Jacob’s excellent management skills and dedication to Steven’s passions. When the show was not renewed on Bell, an accomplished producer told them that this was it for them–to take the blessings and enjoy what they accomplished and move on.

Not one to take a “no” easily, Jacob dug around for an old business card with contact information for a high-ranking OutTV executive. He found the contact info and sent him their show’s pitch PowerPoint and a message.

“The worst they could say was no,” shrugged Jacob.

From there, the show was quickly picked up for OutTV and there are plans for other projects underway.

They are not unreserved when talking about the work that brought them the life they lead, beginning as trained hair stylists who now host an endless supply of talents and occupation. As they tell their kids, “to get here took us 25 years of 15 hour days and seven days a week of hard work,” says Jacob.

Over the years, Steven has continued to work with clients in hair and beauty, Deva has supported makeup and costuming for film and tv productions. Recently, he won a Screen Nova Scotia award for his work.

Jacob’s career has taken many different directions, including most recently working remotely for IKEA head office in Sweden. He is very passionate about how IKEA models their commitment to equity and diversity and strongly feels they don’t tell people enough(or get enough credit for) the myriad ways they support their community. Perhaps there is some serendipity in his connection to a store that also focuses on facilitating a comfortable and welcoming home. A few years ago, IKEA used Jacob and Steven’s homelife as a set up to showcase a 2SLGBTQIA+ room in their Ottawa store.

The couple’s motto has brought them many adventures and travels and put them in the path of many well known people from Prime Ministers to celebrities like RuPaul and many others.

“We never say no; sometimes I ask Jake if he is sure that we can do this, and he always finds a way to make it happen,” says Steven.

In their community, Jacob and Steven are known as “the Halloween Boys,” having transformed their home into a seasonal attraction. They have raised thousands for local charities, turning their festive displays into a vehicle for giving back.

“When we were looking at this house, I said ‘if we get this place, I’m going nuts for Halloween!’,” laughed Steven.

They set to work putting on the display that has created a legendary impact on their community. Inspired by the Christmas-decorated homes on Connaught Avenue, they decided that for their second year they would go bigger and start collecting donations for local charities. They have built a groundswell of support among their friends, families, and community network. They have also invested thousands of their own money in personal storage and truck rentals to pull off the biggest Halloween in Halifax. Over the past eight years they supported Manna for Health, Children’s Wish, and most recently, the Youth Project. The event has now grown to such a size that the city provides support to shut down the street to traffic so more and more visitors can enjoy the event. Many local businesses (large and small) seek out opportunities to support the event, donating anything from decorations, supplies, and even alcohol for the parents who enjoy a small reprieve from the Halloween madness.

As they approached their 25th anniversary together and their 16th wedding anniversary, Jacob orchestrated a vow renewal ceremony that reflected their journey and community ties. The event was a poignant reminder of how far they’ve come, especially when the local high school football team sent them flowers—a powerful gesture bridging past and present.

In a world where acceptance is still being fought for, Jacob and Steven continue to inspire through their love, creativity, and unwavering dedication to fostering a community built on inclusivity and compassion. Their home is more than a house; it is a beacon of hope and love that resonates far beyond its walls.

Wendy Walters is a lesbian who resides in Spryfield with her partner Anna and dog Rossy. Wendy works in communications with Nova Scotia Health and teaches part-time at Mount Saint Vincent University.