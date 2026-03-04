Backlot HFX: a new bar (or two!) for Gottingen Street





Halifax’s queer nightlife is getting a bold new chapter just in time for spring. Michael Gouthro is preparing to open BACKLOT, a two-storey venue at 2103 Gottingen Street (on the north side of Vogue Men's Wear) that promises to blend nostalgia with a modern edge, and perhaps most importantly, rebuild the sense of community that defined queer bars before the pandemic.

Gouthro recently acquired the space on Gottingen Street with the recently closed Driftwood Coastal Diner. His vision is to create a dynamic dual-experience venue: a relaxed lounge upstairs open seven days a week, and a high-energy nightclub downstairs operating Fridays and Saturdays, with room for expansion as demand grows.

“We want to bring back that community feel people have been missing,” Gouthro says. “A place where you can start your evening with friends upstairs and then head down to dance, catch a show, or celebrate something special.”

BACKLOT aims to honour the legacy of queer nightlife in Halifax while offering something fresh: each night of the week will feature its own theme, keeping the calendar lively and diverse. Planned programming includes karaoke nights, drag bingo, trivia competitions, and space for special guests and live entertainment.

The downstairs club will operate from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Gouthro also envisions expanding into food service in late spring or early summer, though he’s approaching that carefully.

“I want to see what the community wants first,” he explains. “Food service comes with costs and potential waste, so we’ll introduce it when it makes sense and when we know we can do it right.”

The project faced early setbacks due to renovation permit delays, a common challenge in today’s development climate. But those hurdles have now been cleared. Construction is moving forward, with a targeted opening date in mid-March 2026.

The design will maximize the building’s two-storey layout, offering flexibility for private events, themed nights, and special performances. The upstairs lounge is envisioned as a comfortable, welcoming space for conversation and connection, while the downstairs club will deliver the high-energy experience many have been craving.

For Gouthro, creating a safe and inclusive environment is non-negotiable. He plans to work closely with sheriffs for security support and ensure staff are properly trained to maintain a respectful, welcoming atmosphere.

“We want people to feel safe and comfortable here,” he says. “No cover charge on weekends, reasonable drink prices. The goal is to make it accessible. A space where people can relax and enjoy themselves without worrying about extra costs.”

In a time when queer spaces across Canada have faced closures and mounting financial pressures, BACKLOT represents both a revival and a reinvestment in Halifax’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community. If all goes according to plan, Gottingen Street will soon be home to two floors of fun, and a renewed heartbeat for the city’s queer nightlife.

