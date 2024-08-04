Halifax hosting Canada Pride 2027

Halifax Pride announced today that they have won the bid to host Canada Pride in three years, in July 2027. Dates for it and 2025 and 2026 are below.

Canada Pride is a national festival organized by a Pride organization from a selected host city every two or four years. Hosting rights are awarded to a successful host city by Fierté Canada Pride (FCP) and its membership.

In three years, Canada Pride 2027 will run concurrently with the Halifax Pride Festival from July 15-25, 2027. The event will include both long running signature festival events like the Pride Parade and Dykes vs. Divas, and will introduce an additional 20+ new events across the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Halifax Pride 2025 will be July 17-27.

Halifax Pride 2026 will be July 16-26.

The event will also feature a human rights conference running from July 20-22, 2027, drawing hundreds of delegates from across Canada. The conference will be a new opportunity for Halifax Pride to create dynamic educational programming and reach new audiences. Themes, discussion topics, and keynote speakers will be announced closer to the event.

The Halifax Pride Society’s Operations Manager Fiona Kerr says “This event is the next step in our organization and festival’s growth. The chance to not only bring folks from across Canada to the maritimes but show off how we do Pride here in Halifax is going to be an incredible opportunity for our community.”

The organization wants to highlight rural and regional Prides during the event. With about fifteen rural Pride celebrations in Nova Scotia, they see this as an opportunity to showcase their work, and allow them to network with larger organizations.

“Rural Prides are doing work that is crucial for our 2SLGBTQIA+ community. They are creating welcoming spaces of equity and celebration throughout the province, and they deserve to be part of this event along with large national scale festivals.” says Board Chair Adam Reid.

Canada Pride 2024 was just hosted in Vancouver, where Halifax Pride staff were present to make the announcement about their winning bid to host Canada Pride 2027. They hope to build on the legacy Vancouver has created for the event.

For more information about Canada Pride, go to fiertecanadapride.org.