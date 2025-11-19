Halifax’s Zara Matrix and Mya Foxx in Canada's Drag Race

Halifax’s drag scene is buzzing with excitement as Canada’s Drag Race Season 6 prepares to hit screens. This year, the city has a hometown queen to root for: local favourite Mya Foxx is stepping into the national spotlight as Halifax’s first-ever contestant, bringing her signature fire, fashion, and East Coast flair to the stage.

To celebrate, the downtown bar Stardust is kicking off weekly viewing parties hosted by none other than Halifax drag powerhouse Zara Matrix. Known for her sharp wit, bold performances, and commitment to uplifting the local drag community, Zara is helping lead the charge in making these events a true celebration of queer artistry and community pride.

We sat down with Zara Matrix to talk about the evolution of drag in Halifax, what makes this city’s scene so special, and how it feels to see one of their own take center stage. Plus, we caught up with Mya Foxx herself to hear how she’s feeling heading into her debut season.



For those who haven’t heard yet, can you tell us what’s happening at Stardust Bar in Halifax on November 20?

Nov 20th is the premier episode viewing party for Canada’s Drag Race Season 6!!

How did the idea for a weekly Canada’s Drag Race viewing party come about?

This year, with Mya Foxx representing on the show, it felt extra special, and I knew I had to help make these viewing parties happen. When Mya asked if I’d be interested in hosting, I immediately said yes. I want these events to be huge so we can show her all the love and support she deserves.

Halifax has such a vibrant drag scene, why do you think Stardust is the perfect home for this series?

I think Stardust is the perfect venue for the viewing party for so many reasons. It truly embodies the spirit of Halifax’s queer community, small but mighty, vibrant, and full of heart. It’s a really special place. With it being Mya’s home bar, it felt like the best spot.

What can guests expect from the kickoff night compared to a regular viewing party later in the season?

The first episode is going to be especially exciting because we have Mya as our first guest! We’ll be celebrating her and highlighting her journey on the show. The following weeks will feature a mix of performers from the season and incredible local talent. Each episode will bring something new with a different cast and fresh energy every time.

Zara, as the host of this weekly event, what excites you most about bringing the community together for Canada’s Drag Race?

What excites me most is creating a space where our community can come together to celebrate drag, queerness, and local talent. There’s something really powerful about watching these moments unfold with a room full of people who get it, cheering, laughing, feeling proud together. It’s not just about the show, it’s about connection, visibility, and supporting our own. Halifax might be a small city, but we have a huge and thriving drag scene, full of talent, heart, and community. It’s so important that we take the time to celebrate Mya as our first queen from Halifax to make it on Canada’s Drag Race. It’s a big moment for her, but it’s also a big moment for all of us.

My message to anyone coming to a drag show for the first time is: come with an open heart and an open mind. Drag is about joy, creativity, and self-expression, it’s a space where everyone is welcome to be themselves!!!

You’ve hosted plenty of shows before, what makes this one feel special or different?

This one feels really special because it’s my first time hosting a weekly event, and that’s something I’m really proud of. I’m putting a lot of love and effort into making each week unique, from the guests, to the performances, to the energy in the room. It’s not just another show; it’s a celebration of our community coming together to support local drag and our hometown queen.

How are you planning to keep each week’s event fresh and fun as the season unfolds?

Each week will have its own vibe and lineup, different local performers, fun themes, and special guests from the season when possible. I also want to mix things up with interactive moments, games, and conversations that tie into what happens on that week’s episode. The goal is to keep it exciting so people feel like they’re getting a brand-new experience every time they come out.

What’s your message to fans and newcomers who might be attending a drag event for the first time?

My message to anyone coming to a drag show for the first time is: come with an open heart and an open mind. Drag is about joy, creativity, and self-expression, it’s a space where everyone is welcome to be themselves!!!

Halifax’s drag scene has been growing rapidly, how do you see events like this helping to build visibility and community?

Events like this really shine a spotlight on how strong and diverse Halifax’s drag scene has become. They give local performers a platform, bring new audiences into queer spaces, and help people see how much talent and creativity we have right here at home.

What do you think sets Halifax drag apart from other cities in Canada?

Halifax drag has this raw, genuine energy that’s hard to find anywhere else. Because our community is smaller, there’s a real sense of connection. We might not have the biggest stages or budgets, but we make up for it with heart, individuality, and a fierce sense of pride. Halifax drag is scrappy, innovative, and full of soul!

For those tuning into Drag Race from Halifax, what should they be proud to see reflected on the national stage?

Halifax viewers should be so proud to see our community’s spirit shining through Mya. She represents the heart of what makes Halifax drag so special, creativity, kindness, resilience, and a whole lot of personality.

How can fans support local drag artists beyond just coming to events like this one?

The best way fans can support local drag is by continuing to show up, not just for big events like this, but for all the amazing shows happening year-round. Tip your performers, share their posts, buy their merch, and spread the word about their work.

If you could describe the kickoff night in three words, what would they be?

Electric, emotional, unforgettable.

Who’s your all-time favourite Drag Race queen, Canadian or otherwise?

I’d have to say Bob the Drag Queen, I just love everything about him. He’s insanely talented, hilarious, and sharp, but also uses his platform in such a smart and meaningful way. His personality is truly one of a kind, and he’s a perfect example of how drag can be both entertaining and powerful.

What message do you hope guests leave with after the premiere night?

I hope people leave feeling inspired and proud of Mya, proud of Halifax, and proud of how strong and vibrant our drag community is. I want them to walk away with a sense of connection and excitement, knowing they were part of something special that celebrates queer art, resilience, and joy.

Any teasers or surprises we should keep our eyes peeled for?

We’ve got lots of exciting things lined up for 2026, but next up is The Slay Offs on Ice on November 22! It’s going to be an incredible night featuring drag performers teaming up with the Halifax Mussels Hockey Team at the Zatzman Sportsplex, starting at 5:30 PM. It’s drag, it’s hockey, it’s camp and it’s going to be a blast!

And now, let’s check in with Halifax’s own Drag Race sensation, Mya Foxx! Mya, congratulations on representing Halifax as the city’s first-ever Canada’s Drag Race contestant! How does it feel to bring that moment home?

Oh my god thank you so much! It’s honestly so surreal. We’ve been wanting representation for the Maritimes for so long on Canada’s Drag Race and it’s finally our time. We filmed several months ago so it feels amazing to finally share the exciting news.

What was your reaction when you first found out you’d been cast on the show?

I couldn’t believe it. I think part of me was starting to believe that Nova Scotia would just keep getting overlooked so when I finally got the “yes” I was in disbelief. At the same time, I’ve put a ton of blood, sweat and tears into drag over the past five years. To be a successful drag performer you need to be skilled in areas such as makeup artistry, dance, costuming, hosting, comedy, and even things like social media, graphic design and music production, so to have this validation of being on the national stage means so much.

What was that casting process like?

I can’t say too much but it’s a very intense process that takes several months. It essentially asks you to showcase various drag skills on tape so they can see what you’re capable of.

Without giving too much away, what can fans expect from Season 6?

Honestly, it’s going to be a sickening season. The level of drag is off the charts and there are definitely some spicy moments. Even Brooke Lynn Hytes has tweeted that this is a very special season of the franchise and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.

What does it mean to you personally to see your community come together to celebrate your debut on the show?

My heart is so full. I’ve cried multiple times at the amazing messages I’ve received. I think sometimes I forget the impact that drag can have on the community. Sometimes I think I’m just getting up there to entertain and help people have a good time, but drag is much deeper than that - it’s about creating safe spaces, promoting authenticity and being fearless. To know that I’ve had an impact on the community here means the world to me.

How do you hope your time on Drag Race will inspire up-and-coming performers here in Atlantic Canada?

I think sometimes we get sucked into the narrative of being have-nots here in Atlantic Canada. We’re constantly told that we don’t have the same opportunities that exist in major cities like Toronto and Montreal, especially in the arts. I think that me being on the show proves that if you have the drive and determination, you can make it. We may not have couture designers and avant-garde wig stylists standing on every corner in Halifax; the lack of resources here is definitely a challenge. However, one thing I know to be true about Atlantic Canadians is that we’re resourceful and we know how to persevere. If you’re dedicated to your craft, anything is possible. We have something special here on the east coast that money can’t buy and I’m ready to see more of us on the national stage.

As Halifax’s drag scene continues to grow and shimmer, queens like Zara Matrix and Mya Foxx remind us that what’s happening here is more than entertainment, it’s empowerment. From the stages of local bars to the national spotlight, their artistry, resilience, and community spirit showcase the heart of queer creativity on the East Coast. Whether cheering from the crowd at Stardust or watching from home, one thing’s for certain: Halifax is ready to show the world that its drag is bold, beautiful, and unapologetically itself.