Review: PEI's Cardigan Station Restaurant

Grabbing a quick bite at the station before getting on the train is an age-old tradition. In Cardigan, the train doesn’t run anymore and the station has even been moved back a bit from the Confederation Trail, but grabbing a bite at Cardigan Station should be on your to-do list -- this partly queer-owned and staffed gem is a delight!

This new vegetarian-friendly hotspot about 40 minutes from Charlottetown has a small and mighty menu which changes weekly. In our visit we sampled a savoury carrot hummus with fresh bread, a tasty tofu and cheese veggie sandwich, and peanut sauce over soba noodles. To drink we let the warm weather and our server be our guides, and this led to two wonderful patio beers.

The old train station has multiple dining areas indoors and out, a separate pub space, and multiple sparkling clean washrooms. The restaurant is partly-accessible with a ramp from one parking area, but the old building’s doorways may challenge some mobility devices.

Their team consists of Chef Lissa Perkins who brings beautiful texture and flavour, with drink suggestions and special events from sommelier Darren LeBlanc, and welcoming smiles and careful attention from supervisor John Allen MacLean.

Especially welcome is their plan to remain open regularly through December. Prince Edward Island locals know that their culinary options outside the cities rapidly decrease after Labour Day, so Cardigan Station’s tasty menu with many vegetarian options, and wide range of beverages, will be worth a trip after the leaves have fallen.

Follow Cardigan Station on Facebook or check out a photo gallery of their tasty food at www.cardiganstation.ca !