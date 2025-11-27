Christmas Drag Cabaret - on tour

Moncton’s ‘Platinum Entertainer’ CJ Norris sets out on a Maritime tour with a fresh version of Jingle Belle: A Cabaret That Sleighs!

Norris, the creator and star, transforms into Ruby Claus — a spicy, drag version of Mrs. Claus, who’s tired of living in Santa’s shadow.

After two successful years packing houses in the Greater Moncton region, Ruby is ready to experience more of the Maritimes. Between November 28th and December 11th, she’s hitting up Halifax, Charlottetown, and Moncton, before jetting back to the North Pole to make sure Santa’s ready for the big day. Along the way, audiences will be delighted by a different guest star in each city, showcasing local talent and adding a new twist to the Ruby experience.

Each year CJ creates a fresh production featuring holiday classics and pop hits that span the decades. This time, audiences can expect the full diva experience with selections from Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ariana Grande, and Kelly Clarkson. This youth-friendly holiday favourite blends sparkly sass, campy comedy, and impressive live vocals to create a unique theatrical experience, celebrating the women who truly keep the holiday spirit alive.

“Full of heart and positive energy!” - LiveBait Theatre

Norris shares, “It’s a one-of-a-kind spectacle that will have audiences strutting out with a sense of joy and empowerment.”

Presented by Stages of CJ, with support from the Clinton Wilkins Mortgage Team, Jingle Belle continues Norris’s mission to create accessible, uplifting performances that celebrate diversity and community.

Tour Dates

November 28: Halifax, NS | Bus Stop Theatre

December 5: Charlottetown, PE | The Guild

December 11: Moncton, NB | Xeroz Arcade Bar (homecoming performance)

Tickets: stagesofcj.com

FB: stagesofcj, IG @stagesofcj