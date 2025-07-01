Halifax's Crystal Crescent Beach Improvements

Safer, more convenient trips to Crystal Crescent Beach are on the way, with a new third parking lot and upgraded signage set to enhance the visitor experience, says the provincial government.

“This is great news for everyone who loves Crystal Crescent,” said Brendon Maguire, MLA for Halifax Atlantic. “Whether you're heading out for a hike, soaking up the sun, or just taking in the views, you'll soon have better access and clearer wayfinding -- without the parking hassle. Crystal Crescent is a jewel in our community -- and it’s only getting better.”

The redesigned lot will feature a trail connection to nearby toilets and existing pathways, improving overall flow and accessibility throughout the park. With Build Nova Scotia leading the project, construction is expected to begin this summer and is planned to have minimal impact on beachgoers due to the lot’s carefully selected location.

To further enhance the visitor experience, the park will also receive a new entrance sign along with updated directional and regulatory signage to help guide traffic and improve safety.

These improvements are part of the Houston Government’s broader investment in community infrastructure, sustainable recreation, and tourism growth across Nova Scotia.

External Links