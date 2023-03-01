Gay Curling in Halifax!

March 23-26, 2023 Halifax hosts over 170 gay curlers from coast to coast to coast in the Bluenose Bonspiel and Canadian Pride Curling Championship being held in Halifax.

"Our amazing east coast hospitality is being extended as usual," said one organizer, and another, "Come watch the game, meet curlers from coast to coast to coast... and the Bloody Caesars here are amazing!"

"Anyone can come in," says Lennie Comeau, co-chair of the host league, "we have a community market set up on Saturday afternoon, and a 50/50 draw."

There's food and beverages and comfy chairs on site too. Scroll down on this page for the schedule.

To give you a taste, here's a big photo gallery of the events so far.

The historic Mayflower Curling Club has been tarted up for the occasion, an spectators are welcome; the club is at 3000 Monaghan Drive in Halifax's north end - near the Superstore on Young Street.