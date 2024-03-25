Halifax: New Q Performing Arts Centre Open House & Fundraiser

Halifax's queer independent theatre, DaPoPo, has rented a space on Quinpool Road and renamed it The Nest. This weekend, they're hosting an open house and fundraiser.

Garry Williams explains: “We are aiming to keep the rent low, and the space accessible. We are planning some drop-in events – writer’s circle, Music Theory, house concerts, Baby Group – and such to offset the cost.”

Currently, nesters include DaPoPo Theatre, Patchwork Music Therapy, Unnatural Disaster Theatre, Even the Muse, Nolan Natasha, Lindsay Kyte, Blue Acres, Villains Theatre, and Coral Maloney.

The space boasts a shared kitchenette and board room, five full office spaces, three tiny studios, and a work nook. It is located at 6070 Quinpool Road above Citadel Music.

“It's a fabulously queer space where we are hatching all sorts of queer-centred projects,” says Williams. “It’s not quite Birdcage level, but we’re working on it!”

Like so many others, the company was severely impacted by the changes in the industry during the first three COVID years. This feels like a tentative step towards reinventing the company for another decade.

On Saturday, March 30th, 4-8pm, DaPoPo Theatre will host an Open House & Fundraiser at the Nest. Admission is free; Donations are encouraged and accepted. There will be two performance / presentations at 4:30pm & 7pm, respectively. There will be snacks and refreshments. To

reserve a seat for either showing, or

enquire about space rentals,

please contact us at admin@dapopotheatre.com. Seating is limited!

Accessibility: The Nest is on an upper floor, only accessible by stairs both outside and inside, and is not accessible for those with mobility issues.

COVID: The Nest is in a small indoor space. While masking for the event is not mandatory, we will have masks and hand sanitizer on site. We strongly urge anyone who is feeling sick or exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms to stay home. Short of that, we encourage you to mask.