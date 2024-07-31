Dear Rita: new play celebrates her and partner Noreen

Dear Rita is a new musical play celebrating Nova Scotia's first lesbian of song, the late Rita MacNeil. The play explores the life and universal appeal of one of Canada’s iconic songwriters and storytellers.

The play was co-created by Cape Breton playwright and actor Lindsay Kyte and composer Mike Ross.

Kyte says: "People in the arts community in Cape Breton were fully aware that Rita McNeil had a female partner; it wasn't something she hid or something that she publicized. It just was. When I was researching this show, one of my goals was to remain true to the way that Rita told her own story. I was getting pressure from some people to 'throw a Pride Parade' on stage in Dear Rita, but I felt uncomfortable about that because it was not the way she lived her life. So I asked my friend and queer Cape Breton theatre artist Richie Wilcox, How do I handle this aspect of Rita's life on stage? His reply: Well, Noreen was just around in Rita's life, so just have her around in Dear Rita. So that's what we did for the show. Also, Richie said, You know, if you are a queer Cape Bretoner, there's a lot that you recognize in Rita’s lyrics as your own story. So I think it's also already there in the music."

Rita's own lyrics from her three hundred song catalog are woven together with new musical arrangements to illustrate her legacy.

“Cape Breton culture is another character in this show, as it was so important to Rita herself” says Kyte. “It was very important to Mike and myself and it drove the storytelling. We also made sure the Cape Breton accents were 100% authentic. We are fully honouring Rita and Cape Breton in this show.”

Kyte, who was chosen by Rita’s son Wade Langham to develop this show, has been touring it this summer, delighting audiences in both Ontario and Newfoundland.

The Halifax cast is full of familiar faces to Neptune audiences, including several Cape Breton and Halifax locals. Directed by Samantha Wilson (Misery) with Musical Direction by Avery-Jean Brennan (Rocky Horror), and starring Julie Martell (Mamma Mia!), Lindsay Kyte, Ian Sherwood (Argyle Street Kitchen Party), Lisa Nasson (Pawakan MacBeth), and Michelle Yu (Cinderella)

Director Samantha Wilson and Musical Director Avery-Jean Brennan agree that this play gives audiences a rare glimpse into the very private side of Rita MacNeil.

“I’m a born and bred Cape Bretoner, but there’s parts of Rita’s story that I had no idea about, and we cover them in this show,” Wilson said. “Lindsay took a lot of inspiration from Rita’s book On a Personal Note, and included anecdotes that are deeply compelling and speak not just to how she presented herself professionally, but who she was behind closed doors.”

Avery-Jean Brennan explains that Rita’s music translates beautifully to the medium of Musical Theatre - “Rita’s musical abilities are second to none. She truly could, and did, write in every genre. Mike Ross has taken this iconic music, and created new arrangements for multiple voices. I think even someone who knows Rita’s music intimately will find something new and exciting in this production.”

Dear Rita plays July 30 - August 25 at Neptune Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at www.neptunetheatre.com or by calling the box office at (902) 429-7070.