Anna is her name, and she uses she/her pronouns.

How did DJing become part of your life?

Music has always been a passion for me. When I was in high school, I already knew I wanted to play music, so during my first year at university, I took a DJ course and started learning how to mix. Life eventually became busier and I paused for a while, but the passion never disappeared. In my adult life I came back to DJing with a much more conscious approach, around 2017, and since then it has become a regular and very meaningful hobby for me.

Does it differ from DJing in Ukraine (Kyiv)?

In some ways yes, and in some ways no. People enjoy good music very similarly everywhere - a great track can bring people together regardless of the country. But here in Halifax, I feel a different sense of freedom and openness. There are many opportunities to play and experiment with music, and I feel very welcomed by the local community.

Where have you played (in Ukraine and in Canada)?

In Ukraine I played at bars, restaurants, and boat parties - which I especially loved because there’s something magical about music on the water.

Since moving to Canada, I’ve played at Electric Pines (EP) festival in Nova Scotia in 2024, at Stardust Bar in Halifax, and at the waterfront with friends. I still remember that first festival set at EP in Shubenacadie: trees all around, fresh air, and people dancing freely in nature. It felt very special to share music in such an open and joyful environment.

Living close to the ocean now is also very inspiring for me, and sometimes I imagine that one day I’ll do a boat party here too.

I can truly feel a sense of freedom here in Canada - the freedom to simply be myself ... In many ways, I’ve found a kind of peace here - for my mind, my body, and my soul.

Have you found moments of queer joy here — even small ones?

Yes, many. As a queer person, I can truly feel a sense of freedom here in Canada - the freedom to simply be myself. It’s something you feel in everyday life, not only in specific spaces. Living near the ocean also adds to that feeling of calm and openness. In many ways, I’ve found a kind of peace here - for my mind, my body, and my soul.

What kind of queer spaces make you feel most at ease?

Interestingly, I often feel comfortable almost everywhere here, not only in specifically queer spaces. There’s a general atmosphere of acceptance that allows people to simply live their lives without constantly thinking about whether they belong. Of course, queer events and gatherings make me feel especially joyful, but what I appreciate most is that sense of ease.

What do you love your DJ sets to offer people?

For me, every DJ set is a story that creates a certain energy in the room. I usually play afro house, tech house, progressive, melodic techno, so my sets often start with warm rhythmic grooves and gradually build into deeper melodic energy. Music has the power to shift how people feel - sometimes it can even replenish your energy after a long day or week. I love when my sets give people that boost and bring them joy. Even if there is just one person who truly connects with my music, that already means a lot to me.

What’s one song or artist that is your go-to for shows?

I’m often inspired by artists like Simon Doty and Gorgon City. Their music brings energy that really resonates with my style. If I had to choose just one it would be difficult, so I’ll still mention both as inspirations for my sets.

How can people in the local queer scene support you in ways that actually matter?

Honestly, the best support is simply coming to shows and sharing the moment together. A dancefloor only truly comes alive because of the people on it, so when the community shows up, dances, and connects through music, that’s the most meaningful support a DJ can receive.

What does DJing give you that nothing else in your life does?

DJing gives me a space to express my creative potential in a very direct way. It allows me to translate emotions and ideas into music and energy on the dancefloor. It’s a special feeling when you can create an atmosphere that people experience together in real time.

After the last song fades and everyone goes back to their lives, what do you hope stays with them?

I hope people leave with that “wow” feeling - like they’re going back into their lives a little more energized, lighter, and stronger than before.

Della resides in Cape Breton with her cat, Snoop(y)

