Eastern Shore Pride August 16 - 24

The Eastern Shore Pride Festival runs August 16 - 24 and we are so excited to celebrate love, identity, and community! The 8 day celebration brings together 2SLGBTQIA+ folks and allies from across the region for joy, visibility, and connection.

Whether you're here to celebrate, learn, or simply feel part of something bigger, we have put a lot of time into making a space where all are welcome to learn, find community and grow.

Our catchment on the Eastern Shore is quite large. We have been trying to be more purposeful and aware when choosing venues for events. Our flag raising will be held at the Musquodoboit Harbour Railway Museum and we will be having our Dancing with the Queers event at Pure Cafe in Porter's Lake which is a completely wheelchair accessible venue! We've also put together an incredible line up of diverse panelists to focus on queer health and wellbeing.

Join us in building a more inclusive community. Whether you're taking a short drive from the big city or a close neighbour we cannot wait to celebrate with you.

Click the image here for a .pdf of the schedule, or click here.

