Eastern Shore Pride 2024 Schedule

From: Eastern Shore Pride

Updated: 2024-08-16

The Eastern Shore Pride Festival takes place from the 17th to 25th of August 2024.

Come see what “The Shore” has to offer, from sandy beaches, multiuse/back country trails, restaurants, and local businesses.

A 45km drive from Downtown Halifax, most events occur near Musquodoboit Harbour (Porter’s Lake to Lake Charlotte).

Here are a few of the events going on this weekend, into next Sunday.

Pride Flag Raising- 17th at 1:00pm. Link https://www.easternshorepride.ca/events/pride-flag-raising-1

Pride Variety Show & Cookhouse Supper – 17th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Link https://www.easternshorepride.ca/events/pride-variety-show-cookhouse-supper-2

Pride Market – 18th 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Drag Show tickets and 50/50 raffle tickets for sale. Link https://www.easternshorepride.ca/events/pride-market-2

Drag on the Shore!! – 20th at 7:00pm. Link https://www.easternshorepride.ca/events/drag-on-the-shore

Harbour Breeze's Daylilies Garden Tour – 23rd at 6:30pm. Link https://www.easternshorepride.ca/events/harbour-breezes-daylilies-garden-tour

Dancing with the Queers – 24th, begins at 8:00pm. Link https://www.easternshorepride.ca/events/dancing-with-the-queers-2

Cash Bingo and Drag Show – 25th, contact treasurer@easternshorepride.ca for more info. Doors Open 11:00 am, Cards for sale at 1:00pm, bingo from 1:40pm, finished no later than 5:00pm. Link https://www.easternshorepride.ca/events/drag-bingo-3 .

After the bingo grab a bite and take a walk on Martinique Beach with “Starlit Walk on Martinique Beach” at 6:00pm. Link https://www.easternshorepride.ca/events/starlit-walk-on-martinique-beach-2

To view all events, check out our website at https://www.easternshorepride.ca/

We also have a Rafflebox fundraiser which will be drawn after the Drag Bingo. Link https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/eastern-shore-pride-society-august-2024

We hope to see you there

Eastern Shore Pride Team

















