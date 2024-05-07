Queer Brunch at the East Coast Music Awards





Photo L-R: Chris Bolton, Admin Coordinator, East Coast Music Association; Cameron Cassidy, ED, Pride PEI; Scott Alan, Men’s Sexual Health Coordinator, PEERS Alliance; photo by Dave Stewart

Another step forward was taken for the queer community and artists during the 2024 ECMAs held in Charlottetown April 30-May 5. TD Connected Concerts: Queer Brunch presented by Pride PEI and PEERS Alliance, the first ever queer artist ECMA showcase, was held in the lobby of the Delta Prince Edward Hotel on May 4th.

Joce Reyome; photo by Dave Morrow

This was an initiative of queer identifying Chris Bolton, Administrative Coordinator with the East Coast Music Association. Bolton noted that the ECMAs are known for highlighting diversity, but that a showcase for specifically queer artists had never been on the schedule. "Its importance, he says, is in visibility and bringing community together, specifically at a time when the queer community has become the target of scapegoating."

With the intention of keeping the first queer showcase “small, simple — to make it happen,” Bolton reached out to “local” connections in PEI, this year’s host province. With Cameron Cassidy, Executive Director of Pride PEI, and Scott Alan, Men’s Sexual Health Coordinator with PEERS Alliance, and contributor to Wayves Magazine, onboard, the showcase began to take shape. The lineup comprised Burry (Nova Scotia), Joce Reyome (PEI), Noah Malcolm (PEI), Jenny Mallard (NL), and Brandon Howard Roy (PEI).

More than any genre, it’s the performer rather than the style of music that tags it as queer

Jenny Mallard; photo by Dave Morrow

Hosted by CBC PEI Associate Producer Victoria Walton, the showcase featured a short interview with each artist before a three-song set, followed by a short wrap-up interview. If the crowd gathered in the lobby of the Delta was noisy during the interview segments (the ECMAs are a working event after all), the power of each performer and their music hushed the crowd, holding its attention throughout their sets, without exception.

Talking with Joce Reyome after their set, we discussed just what constitutes “queer music”. We settled on this: More than any genre, it’s the performer rather than the style of music that tags it as queer. As Reyome notes, regardless of the style of music a queer artist plays, “it just strikes a chord with us.”

As to how they feel about being a part of the first ever queer ECMA showcase, Reyome says they are “honoured. It feels really special. I hope that (the showcase) becomes a regular part of the ECMAs.”

Noah Malcolm, photo by Dave Morrow

That’s a sentiment Chris Bolton echoes. This showcase “is an opportunity for the ECMAs to show where they stand. It’s the first of what I hope to be many. When we come back to PEI in five years, I want it to be bigger!”

Check out the artists featured in the first ever ECMA Queer Showcase:

Burry; photo by Dave Morrow