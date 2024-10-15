Open letter from NB Green Party candidate Emerald Gibson

Halifax readers of a certain age will remember Emerald Gibson, "Ezzie," from his involvement in the gay & lesbian community, and drag, in the 1970s and 1980s: including GAE, The Turret, the Gayline. From 1981 to 1983, Emerald owned the Alternate Book Shop on the second floor of The Turret -- "Atlantic Canada's Gay Book Store." (Links to these in the Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia can be found at the bottom of the article.)

Last month, Emerald announced that he is representing the Green Party in the provincial riding of Oromocto-Sunbury, NB, just southeast of Fredericton. His opening press release specified that his platform would be based on seniors concerns -- housing, food security, and costs of medication.

Here's an open letter from Emerald released today.

As the Green Party candidate in the Oromocto-Sunbury riding, being it is the last day for Advance Polls and 7 days before Election Day, I want to draw attention to a pressing concern affecting our community: the lack of trust and action from Premier Blaine Higgs, Minister of Housing Jill Green, and Minister of Economic Development and Small Business Mary Wilson.

It’s disheartening to see Conservative candidates campaigning as though everything is fine. Yet, I and many others in our community are living in the harsh reality of housing insecurity, inadequate medical support, and a lack of genuine representation. The silence regarding public debates happening in the riding speaks volumes—is there fear of confronting the real issues from the Conservatives that plague our residents, such as eviction and the desperate need for affordable housing?

I know firsthand the struggles many are facing. As a senior, I’ve been faced with eviction from my home because it requires urgent repairs. This situation has caused immense stress, and the potential of being put out by the sheriff looms over me daily. I am being forced to take a place away from family and friends by Housing New Brunswick that is inconvenient. My health is declining, partly due to the lack of consistent and affordable access to food and medical care. As a diabetic, but with my current situation, I can barely afford to eat regularly, let alone get the medical attention I need. This is the case for too many people in Oromocto-Sunbury.

Minister Green’s neglect of housing issues has dire consequences. We are witnessing seniors losing their homes, with little regard for the fact that this is not just a choice but a matter of life and death for many of us. The increasing reliance on nursing homes instead of supporting independent living for seniors is simply unacceptable.

Minister Wilson’s efforts to bring a new nursing home to Oromocto might seem like progress, but it does nothing to address the immediate needs of seniors who wish to live independently. Her lack of familiarity with our community only deepens this disconnect.

In contrast, the Green Party and David Coon offer a vision of true change that prioritizes the needs and rights of all residents. I am a candidate who has lived and experienced the struggles within this riding—not someone parachuted in from elsewhere.

We cannot afford to abandon our seniors or anyone else in our community. It's time to demand a government that listens, engages, and supports. We deserve better.

As David Coon said on Saturday in Riverview “A Green Government will make investments to ensure seniors receive the care they need, where they need it and when they need it,” He also said “Everyone deserves to live with dignity.” I, like many other seniors living under the Higgs government, are not living with dignity.

Join me in advocating for a brighter future, human rights—one where all community members can live with dignity, pride, security, and respect. Together, let’s reclaim trust in our leadership and build a community that truly cares for its people. I ask people not to split their vote and vote with their heart for the environment and better options for health care for all.

Vote for a Future That Values Everyone

Send a letter of encouragement or questions to Emerald by email at: emerald.gibson@greenpartynb.ca



Links: GAE, The Turret, the Gayline, the Alternate Book Shop.