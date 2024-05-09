Business Directory: Exploring Queer East Coast

At the height of the pandemic, Michael and Trevor had the idea to create a directory of queer businesses and professionals for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. That idea came to fruition through Exploring Queer East Coast.

In 2022, the pair made the decision to relocate to Nova Scotia. During their research about the area, they found a lack of information on where to find businesses, organizations and professionals that cater to the queer community and provide a safe space. This enforced their belief that Exploring Queer East Coast was a much-needed resource and they began to grow the listings. Complementing the directory, Facebook and Instagram promote events by and for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. In addition to using social media to call out for members, they also used word of mouth and reached out to people who they thought would be great additions to the directory.

The directory is free to queer professionals, artists, entertainers, and queer and queer-friendly businesses, as well as queer organizations.

In January of 2024, the Exploring Queer East Coast site went live. The directory is free to queer professionals, artists, entertainers, and queer and queer-friendly businesses, as well as queer organizations. The directory was initially part of the DP Media website (Michael and Trevor's business), intending to eventually create a stand-alone website. When they decided to shut down the business, the directory moved to their personal webpage.

The directory is financed by the couple, sponsors, and a monthly feature page for members of the directory. The feature page highlights the chosen business and provides an opportunity for the community to get to know them. This allows Michael and Trevor to keep the directory and listings free, and purchase ads on Facebook and Instagram to help grow followers and promote the website.

Currently, there are more than 170 listings on the website—and it's growing every day. The hope is that the website is used by local people as well as those who are travelling to the east coast or, like Michael and Trevor, thinking about relocating.

Their passion for the directory and the community is the driving force behind Exploring Queer East Coast. They want 2SLBGTQIA+ members to be able to find businesses, organizations, and professionals, as well as give queer entertainers and artists a place to promote their work and connect with members of the community. Their goal is that Exploring Queer East Coast becomes the go-to resource for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

Connect at @exploringqueereastcoast on Instagram and Facebook, and the website exploringqueereastcoast.ca.

