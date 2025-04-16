Federal Election: voting & name change

April 28 is our Federal Election, and a name change won't stop you from voting. If you got a VIC card in the mail with the wrong name on it, don’t worry: there is a quick, very ordinary process to get it fixed and get your mark on a ballot.

The bad news is, like any database, the Elections Canada voters database has mistakes in it. The good news is, it’s very easy to fix.

If you got a VIC Card in the mail, it'll tell you all of the ways to vote:

in the Advance Poll this weekend,

at your Returning Office any time before E-day, or

on E-Day itself.

If your VIC card has your deadname or any other mistake, or you get an extra VIC card with your deadname, bring your ID and the cards with you, and the Registration Officer will fix it up pronto.

If you didn’t get a VIC Card, visit the website elections.ca to find out where to vote. Anywhere you can vote, you can update your info.