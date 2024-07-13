Fredericton Pride 2024

Calendar

News about Fierté Fredericton Pride, newest things at the top, is below.

2024-07-12 7:00am

Just 45 minutes prior to the official start of Fierté Fredericton Pride, it was announced via social media that the Festival had been canceled "due to the harassment board members have received". While the current Board of Directors has ensured invoice payments and administrative tasks will be taken care of and in good order for the future board, they also note that there are multiple board resignations happening as well, and have requested media privacy.

While Pride has been canceled, the New Brunswick Coalition for Transgender Rights have announced they will be taking steps to ensure some form of Pride Festival and March happens this year, and have sent a call out to "any who were previously planning on filling a given operational role, or would like to jump in to fill a role that has just been vacated ... through the NBCTR FB group, through Messenger, by email (nbctr2023@gmail.com), or by phone (506-230-6424)."

More to come on this developing story.



2024-07-11 End of day

Statement from Fierté Fredericton Pride published on Facebook:

Due to the harassment board members have received, including individuals posing as board members on social media and implicating our workplaces, our wellbeing and livelihoods have been negatively impacted. In order to ensure our own safety, that of our performers, and our volunteers, Fierté Fredericton Pride has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2024 festival. This decision has not been made lightly and all other alternatives were considered.

To clear up confusion regarding the decision to cancel last night’s fundraiser, the cancellation was not due to any concerns we had in regard to safety involving Monarch or its staff. The safety concerns we had were specifically from harassment on social media and via email towards board members and performers that posed serious risk to the wellbeing of the individuals affected. Please do not direct any harassment towards Monarch or its staff as our decision to cancel last night’s fundraiser, and the festival as a whole, is in no way related to them.

We will ensure payment of any outstanding invoices are made and that administratively everything is in good order for the future board. We will be in touch with performers, artists, partners, and sponsors over the next few days.

We ask for the media to please respect our privacy during this time. We also ask that no further harassment be directed towards resigning board members. Fierté Fredericton Pride has always been made up of volunteers. We did our absolute best we could with the resources we had available to us and under the guidance provided to our team.

We recognize this announcement is alarming and incredibly difficult for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, as well as survivors of various forms of harassment, discrimination, and abuse. If you need help, resources are available on Fierté Fredericton Pride’s linktree here: https://linktr.ee/fiertefrederictonpride.