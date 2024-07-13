Fredericton Pride 2024

Calendar
Saturday, July 13
SPLASH Pride Pool Party Featuring Drag Music Bingo 11am - 3:00pm. Tickets start at $55. Tix & more info here.
All Ages K-Pop 3pm-8pm at Monarch
Pride Climb at the Fredericton Bouldering Co-Op 4:30-6:30pm, $10.43+tax, includes shoe rental. At the corner of Smythe and Dundonald. Details here.
Pride is a Riot Drag Show doors open at 9pm, party goes until 3! At Monarch. Facebook event here.
Wednesday, July 17
Family Board Game Night Free • All Ages • Indoors • DIY • Seated • Gender Neutral Washrooms • 5pm at Imprint Youth, 224 York St; use the entrance on Charlotte Street.
Thursday, July 18
Pride Week Takeover: Community Care Makes Community, with live music by Kris Grace. All ages. 5pm-7pm at Chess Piece Pātisserie & Café, 361 Queen Street
Friday, July 19
The Sinner's Ball drag show and dance party at the Beaverbrook Art Gallery, a night of fun, inclusivity, entertainment, and celebration! Tickets $20. Click the 19th here, and pick Sinner's Ball for tix.
Saturday, July 20
Pride Market 3pm-8pm at Monarch. If you have questions or to register, contact Adam via Facebook or Instagram.
Pride Roller Disco Low Sensory 4:00pm - 6:00pm (all ages) ☀ Family Skate 6:00pm - 8:00pm ( all ages) ☀ Adult Skate 8:00pm - 10:00pm (16+) at Capital Winter Club, 232 Rookwood Avenue. $14 adults, $8 12 & under. Details here.
Sunday, July 21
Garden Party at Government House - An ElderPride and QHINB Event. noon - 2:00pm, at Government House, 51 Woodstock Rd. Facebook event here.
Pride March 3:00pm Details here.
2024-07-12 7:00am
Just 45 minutes prior to the official start of Fierté Fredericton Pride, it was announced via social media that the Festival had been canceled "due to the harassment board members have received". While the current Board of Directors has ensured invoice payments and administrative tasks will be taken care of and in good order for the future board, they also note that there are multiple board resignations happening as well, and have requested media privacy.
While Pride has been canceled, the New Brunswick Coalition for Transgender Rights have announced they will be taking steps to ensure some form of Pride Festival and March happens this year, and have sent a call out to "any who were previously planning on filling a given operational role, or would like to jump in to fill a role that has just been vacated ... through the NBCTR FB group, through Messenger, by email (nbctr2023@gmail.com), or by phone (506-230-6424)."
More to come on this developing story.
2024-07-11 End of day
Statement from Fierté Fredericton Pride published on Facebook:
Due to the harassment board members have received, including individuals posing as board members on social media and implicating our workplaces, our wellbeing and livelihoods have been negatively impacted. In order to ensure our own safety, that of our performers, and our volunteers, Fierté Fredericton Pride has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2024 festival. This decision has not been made lightly and all other alternatives were considered.
To clear up confusion regarding the decision to cancel last night’s fundraiser, the cancellation was not due to any concerns we had in regard to safety involving Monarch or its staff. The safety concerns we had were specifically from harassment on social media and via email towards board members and performers that posed serious risk to the wellbeing of the individuals affected. Please do not direct any harassment towards Monarch or its staff as our decision to cancel last night’s fundraiser, and the festival as a whole, is in no way related to them.
We will ensure payment of any outstanding invoices are made and that administratively everything is in good order for the future board. We will be in touch with performers, artists, partners, and sponsors over the next few days.
We ask for the media to please respect our privacy during this time. We also ask that no further harassment be directed towards resigning board members. Fierté Fredericton Pride has always been made up of volunteers. We did our absolute best we could with the resources we had available to us and under the guidance provided to our team.
We recognize this announcement is alarming and incredibly difficult for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, as well as survivors of various forms of harassment, discrimination, and abuse. If you need help, resources are available on Fierté Fredericton Pride’s linktree here: https://linktr.ee/fiertefrederictonpride.