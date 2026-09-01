Rumours in Halifax: we need cash, soon

Rumours' owners Gerald McCowan & José Chiu, have issued a passionate plea for help. Rather than summarizing it, we're reprinting it here. Gerald writes to Wayves:

I'm reaching out to you because I believe you understand better than most why Q spaces in Halifax matter — and what can happen when we lose them.

You've spent decades documenting, supporting and preserving our community's history through Wayves Magazine. You remember The Turret and what that space represented. You've watched generations of Q venues come and go, and you've seen firsthand how much more than bars these places can become.

Here is Gerald's letter; the link to their GoFundMe campaign is below that.

Rumours is at a crossroads -- and we have two months

We want to share something openly and honestly with the community.

Rumours is at a crossroads. Over the next two months, we need to secure our new lease and put the financial pieces in place that will allow Rumours to continue operating for the next two years. If we can do that, Rumours continues; if we cannot, Rumours will close.

We don't say that to create fear or drama. We say it because our community deserves to know exactly where things stand.

The Reality

Our proposed new two-year lease represents an enormous commitment:

Our basic rent will be $12,000 per month, which will increase to $13,400;

utilities are about $2,000 per month;

insurance alone costs approximately $2,600 per month.

That puts our known baseline at approximately $18,000 a month, $216,000 a year, $432,000 over the next two years.

Plus, the everyday costs of actually running Rumours — payroll, security, DJs and entertainment, liquor and beverage inventory, cleaning, garbage, licensing, internet, credit-card fees, maintenance, repairs, equipment and unexpected expenses so bar's actual operating cost is considerably more than that number above.

Why we have kept going

Rumours has never been about us getting rich; Gerald takes no wages from Rumours - zero.

The money he originally invested into Rumours came from a Veterans Affairs settlement related to the harassment he experienced for being gay during his military service; he chose to invest that personal money into creating a space for the community. José works approximately 40 hours every week operating and maintaining Rumours but is paid minimum wage for only 20; he also spends approximately another 20 hours every week handling social media and promotion without additional pay.

This year has tested us personally in ways we could never have anticipated: Gerald has undergone three major surgeries. Through those hospital stays, procedures and recovery, José has continued looking after Rumours and keeping the doors open; we've kept going because we believe Halifax needs LGBTQ+ spaces.

The next two months will determine the future of Rumours

We need to secure the lease, we need to make sure the finances are there, and most importantly, we need to know whether the community wants Rumours to continue -- because a community venue cannot survive on the commitment of two people alone; it survives because people walk through the doors, who attend the events, people who bring their friends and share the message. Sometimes, it survives because the community comes together when that space needs help.

So, this is where we are: we're not announcing that Rumours is closing today, we're saying that we have approximately two months to make sure it doesn't.

We're prepared to fight for another two years; we are prepared to work; we are prepared to continue giving our time and energy to this place, but we need our community standing beside us.

If you've ever danced at Rumours, attended one of our events, played pool, watched a show, celebrated Pride, met a new friend, brought someone through our doors, or simply appreciated knowing there was another LGBTQ+ space in Halifax, then this next chapter involves you too.

once LGBTQ+ spaces disappear, getting them back isn't easy

Come see us, support an event, bring your friends, share our story, and when our community fundraising campaign launches, if you're able to contribute, please consider standing with us.

The next two months will determine whether Rumours has another two years; we hope Halifax chooses to keep the music playing, the lights on and the doors open, because once LGBTQ+ spaces disappear, getting them back isn't easy. Rumours is still here, we want to stay here.

And now we need our community.

— Gerald McCowan & José Chiu, Rumours

What do you think of Halifax's Q bar situation? Write us a few words here.

Here is the GoFundMe link.

Progress: