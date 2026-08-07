On Sunday, 23 August, 2pm, there will be a celebration of life at the High Tides Art and Community Centre Hall, 11 Church Hill, Maitland, NS, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CHArt Society.

Car pooling: if you need a ride or can offer a ride, email Craig.

Halifax community organizer, volunteer and Wayves Magazine team member Gary Hanrahan has passed away suddenly.

Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia publisher Dan MacKay has interviewed a few people and created a mini biography, link below.

gay.hfxns.org/GaryHanrahan