Golf With Pride in Halifax

By: Matt Numer, Golf With Pride Organizing Team

Golf with Pride NS is a recreational golf league for 2SLGBTQI+ people and their allies. The league is launching its second season with clinics for all experience levels from beginner to experienced. These spring clinics are held at Oakfield Golf and Country Club (Oakfield, NS just minutes from the Halifax Airport) and led by professional instructors to kick off the season.

Following the spring clinics, the league hosts on course play at Oakfield and other courses in the area. The goal is to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all skill levels. Golf is often perceived as an intimidating activity to get started, but the Golf with Pride league typically books out a block of times so that the usual pressures aren’t there. Additionally, we often play in a format that combines experience levels to support each other and give everyone a chance to play. Each event has a single sign up, whether it is a clinic, on course play, or combination of both. This allows people to sign up for as much or little as they like. There is no ongoing commitment at this time.

The league held about 10 events in the 2025 season. With a new organizing committee, Golf with Pride is hoping to expand the size and frequency of its events. Last year, there were approximately 10-20 people at each event. The league also provides rental or loaner clubs where possible.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please use this link to subscribe to our mailing list or find us on Facebook.