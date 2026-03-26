Halifax Police Survey: perceptions, experiences, and suggestions please

Halifax's Diversity & Inclusion emblem

Halifax's Board of Police Commissioners (BoPC) has commissioned a survey specifically asking the 2SLGBTQIA+ community for our thoughts on policing. Other surveys have been sent out to other communities.

The BoPC is a civilian-led team that provides oversight to policing in the municipality. The board works to ensure the Halifax Regional Police and the RCMP deliver effective, accountable, and community-focused policing.

“We're conducting a community survey to help shape future strategies and priorities of policing in our region." says the BoPC, "Diverse perspectives matter and the BoPC is seeking input from members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community as part of this work."

The survey is anonymous and should take about 10 minutes to complete. If you choose to provide your email address, you'll be entered into a draw for a $100 gift card. Your email will remain confidential and will not be linked to your survey responses.

Q: Will results be shared publicly? A: Yes. Findings will be posted quarterly on the BoPC website and presented at a public meeting in the fall of 2026. In addition to consolidated findings, the report will include insights specific to the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

Here's the link to the survey.

Learn more about the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners using the right hand navigation bar from this page. There is an invitation to join their community voices team in the survey.



