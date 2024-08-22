Halifax Municipal Election: questions for the candidates

Halifax will be holding a municipal election on October 19.

To find your candidates, make sure you're on the voter's list, or work in the election, visit here.

As a Q resident of Halifax, what municipal policies are important to you? Drop them in here, we'll edit down the answers, and ask the mayoral and a couple of councillor candidates, for their positions on them.

Keep in mind this is a municipal election, so consider issues that the city has control over. But if you're not sure, ask away; we'll pare down the questions to a few of the most commonly asked.