This page contains everything that Wayves had about Halifax Pride 2025.

The Halifax Pride Festival 2025 dates are July 17 to 27. Parade Day is July 19.

This article is in reverse-chronological order; most recent items are at the top.

Links for all of the Atlantic Canadian Prides are here.

October 2nd: Annual General Meeting. Members elected to the board: Adam Reid, Carmel Farahbakhsh, Connor McKiggan, Kay Macdonald, Jenn Waugh, Scott Gillard, Brady Reid, Justin Greek, Melody Lumen, Kathleen King, and Onna Young. Here's the Wayves coverage of it.

History of changes to this page