Halifax Pride Annual General Meeting

Halifax Pride is a society, which means it has a board of directors. The Board makes very broad decisions about the festival which are then brought to reality by the paid staff. Like all boards, members need to be ready to support each others' ideas and be good at compromise. The board is elected at the Annual General Meeting (AGM.)

Potential boardmembers can be identified during the AGM, but if they are are nominated using the form below, that information gives others a chance to learn about potential boardmembers.

Halifax Pride's AGM will be online, on Wednesday, October 2nd. Reports, including financial reports for the previous year will be presented, you'll have an opportunity to ask questions about those, and the people in attendance will vote for the new Board.

If you would like more information about board roles or joining the board, please reach out to fiona@halifaxpride.com or adam@halifaxpride.com.

The form to nominate someone for the 2025 Halifax Pride Board is here.