Halifax Pride announces Ambassadors

Halifax Pride Society has announced two Ambassadors for the 2024 Halifax Pride Festival. April Hubbard has been named Pride Ambassador, while the late Jane Kansas has been named Honorary Pride Ambassador.

Each year, the Halifax Pride Society identifies one or more individuals to serve as Pride Ambassador, an honorary title offered to those whose contributions to the 2SLGBTQIA+ community serves as an inspiration to others.

April Hubbard, the 2024 Pride Ambassador, is a performance artist, arts administrator, accessibility consultant, and a proudly queer, polyamorous, Mad, Disabled, white & Mi'kmaw woman based in Halifax.

For two decades, April has worked to create space in the Arts where those with unseen bodies and unheard voices can feel welcome. Partnering with organizations like the Halifax Fringe, reachAbility, Kinetic, Atlantic Presenters Association, and of course Halifax Pride, she has been fiercely outspoken when witnessing barriers and offering a path toward inclusivity -- whether the organization wanted to hear it or not.

April will be welcomed to speak at the Flag Raising, lead the Pride Parade on Saturday, July 20th, and will be honored throughout the festival.

Jane Kansas will be recognized as the 2024 Honorary Pride Ambassador. Many in our 2SLGBTQIA+ community were deeply saddened when Jane passed away in December 2022. Jane was a multi-talented writer, performer, journalist, storyteller, and loveable curmudgeon. She is remembered for the remarkable body of work she left us, her influence on our 2SLGBTQIA+ community, and for living life so fully and authentically.

Jane will be remembered and honored on Parade Day with a contingent of her loved ones leading the parade, with Jane Kansas buttons available at the Festival Site for folks to wear in remembrance of Jane, and with words of remembrance being offered for her at the Candlelight Vigil on Monday, July 22nd.

Jane was also a long time writer for Wayves. A more thorough bio of her can be found here in the Halifax Rainbow Encycloopedia.

Halifax Pride Chair Adam Reid, said “Both April and Jane have helped shape our organization and festival. Many groups and events like ours owe thanks to April for her work in creating more accessible spaces, especially in the arts. Jane’s contributions were also felt throughout the city, but at Halifax Pride we recognize her leadership in expanding our visibility by moving the post parade celebrations from inside the bar to out at Sackville Landing.”

To learn more about the work and contributions of these two remarkable individuals, please visit halifaxpride.com/ambassadors.

The Halifax Pride Festival will take place from July 18-28, 2024. For more information and full Online Calendar please visit halifaxpride.com.