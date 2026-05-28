Halifax Pride community-organized events funded

Halifax Pride has announced 25 recipients of its 2026 Community Event Funding Program. The organization invested $15,000 into the program this year, matching last year’s investment despite provincial budget cuts to the Arts & Culture sector that reduced the festival’s operational funding by 20%.

The Community Event Funding Program offers up to $1,000 in assistance for selected 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals and groups organizing community-led Pride events within the Halifax Regional Municipality during the Halifax Pride Festival, taking place July 16–26, 2026.

Funding recipients this year include a line dancing night at the Bus Stop Theatre, a clay sculpting class, an all-trans drag and burlesque show

“The Community Event Funding Program exists to make sure community members can still create meaningful, accessible, and grassroots Pride programming, even during difficult financial times,” said Fiona Kerr, Executive Director of Halifax Pride “With growing financial pressure across the arts and culture sector, it was incredibly important for us to protect this fund and continue investing directly into local queer and trans communities. These events are a core part of what makes the festival feel community-driven and reflective of the diversity of our community.”

Funding recipients this year include a line dancing night at the Bus Stop Theatre, a clay sculpting class, an all-trans drag and burlesque show, and many more community-led events and initiatives.

A full list of Halifax Pride events and Community Event Funding recipients will be available through the Online Festival Calendar, launching on the Halifax Pride website in early June.

Community members and groups interested in hosting their own Pride events and being featured on the Online Festival Calendar can submit their events using this page. The call for submissions is currently open.

The Halifax Pride Festival will take place July 16–26, 2026. In addition to the annual Halifax Pride Parade on Saturday, July 18, the festival will feature a wide range of programming including live performances at the Garrison Grounds, community hangouts, educational panels, active living classes, and more.