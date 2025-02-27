Atlantic Pride Drag Pageant

Halifax Pride is planning a showcase of up-and-coming drag artists at the first annual Atlantic Pride Pageant on March 14th at the Spatz Theatre. This high-energy competition will serve as the official launch event for Canada Pride 2027 -- two years away -- kicking off the journey to Halifax’s biggest celebration of national 2SLGBTQ+ culture to date.

The Atlantic Pride Pageant will feature a lineup of fresh and seasoned drag talent, each bringing their own unique artistry, charisma, and performance power to the stage. More than just a competition, this event is a platform for emerging performers to elevate their craft and connect with a wider audience.

“With the Atlantic Pride Pageant, we’re shining a well-deserved spotlight on the rising stars of the drag world,” said Connor McKiggan, Board Chair of Halifax Pride. “This is an opportunity for audiences to witness the future of drag while celebrating the creativity, resilience, and talent of our community. And as the first official event for Canada Pride 2027, it’s setting the tone for what will be a monumental celebration of 2SLGBTQ+ culture on the East Coast.”

The winner of the Atlantic Pride Pageant will not only take home the crown but will also become a key ambassador for Halifax Pride, representing the festival in events leading up to Canada Pride 2027.

The event will feature Lemon of Canada’s Drag Race S1 as guest celebrity judge, high-energy performances, and an audience ready to cheer on the next generation of drag royalty. Whether you're a longtime fan of drag or new to the scene, this is a night not to be missed.

Earlybird tickets are available; use the promo code PRIDE25-WAYVES for a 25% discount! At: halifaxpride.com/atlantic-pride-pageant.