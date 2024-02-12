Halifax Pride News

This page contains everything that Wayves knows about Halifax Pride 2024.

The Halifax Pride Festival 2024 dates are: July 18 to 28. The most recent items are at the top of this article.

Links for all of the Atlantic Canadian Prides are here.

The most recent items are at the top of this article.

February 13, 2024

December 14, 2023

December Community Meeting; notes here.

December 12, 2023

CBC Story on Halifax Pride

December 11, 2023

Halifax Pride issues a press release

Dates for the Halifax Pride Festival in July, 2024;

introduction to a few of the new boardmembers;

hiring of operations manager Fiona Kerr;

refunds for 2023 registrants; and

Community Meeting on Thursday, December 14th, 6:30pm Halifax time. In a show of vastly greater openness, they are not requiring a clumsy and inconvenient pre-registration. Notes are here.

Here's the full press release.

October 20, 2023

Halifax Pride writes on Instagram:

At Halifax Pride’s recent 2023 Annual General Meeting, nine 2SLGBTQIAP+ community organizers joined the board with the goal of rejuvenating the struggling organization. After a challenging year, this Board plans to chart a new course for Halifax Pride.

Over the next year, the new Board will prioritize a variety of tasks including contracting an interim Operations Manager, re-establishing regular communications with our community, conducting a review of finances, and beginning preparations for the 2024 festival.

We want to express our sincere gratitude and admiration to our brilliant communities for their collaborative efforts in building such a vibrant community-run Pride celebration this past July. The events held, and spaces offered, brought our 2SLGBTQIAP+ communities together and were clearly planned with the utmost love and care.

Pride is as important now as ever. We see history repeating, with prejudiced and ignorant attacks used against our community by those who want to divide and control others. We call on each of us to step up in whatever way we can, to keep one another safe, to share our truths, and to stand together in protest.

Pride is necessary, Pride is powerful, and we can’t wait to celebrate Pride with you all! We look forward to introducing our Board and sharing our plans as we move forward together.

October 5, 2023

A General Meeting - that is, for all interested members of the community. Here are the notes from it including notes about the new Board.

The big journal for Halifax Pride 2023 is here.