Halifax Queer Ensemble 2024-2025 Season

The Halifax Queer Ensemble began in 2018 and after a brief hiatus in 2020/23, is back making music and building community. The ensemble is directed by professional musicians, Jessica Amador and Jacob Caines who guide the group of musicians through a wide variety of repertoire that has included ABBA, Sam Smith, The Beach Boys, Tchaikovsky, Hamilton, and everything in between.

Photo by Max @summersparrow.arts

The ensemble brings together Queer musicians of all experiences and interests. The group includes beginners in their first couple years of playing, as well as pros who are excited to bring their skills into an entirely Queer space for the first time. “The group is much more concerned with building strong community bonds and making music together with friends than playing at the highest level or being an elitist orchestra.” says co-director Jessica. “The classical music world comes with a lot of baggage for Queer people and we are really striving to make playing in an ensemble a fun and joyful experience.”

This past July the ensemble held their first concert since 2020 in the new Joseph Strug concert hall at Dalhousie University. It was the first time several of the members had been on a stage playing for an audience. Having rehearsed for several months, the night was a mix of excitement and nerves. Joined by vocal soloist Summer Hartlin, the ensemble performed for a wonderful audience that melted away any lingering jitters with their enthusiastic support.

“As a music professor here at Dalhousie, I am lucky enough to make music on stage all the time. But sometimes I forget that making music and performing together can be so much more than a day job. This ensemble reminds me that Queer exclusive spaces are really powerful and vital. It is a place for us to meet each other where we are, make new friends, help each other, grow and expand as people, but also play amazing music and make art” says Caines. “It reminds me that making music in a Queer space is really different from how many of us grew up thinking about what an orchestra should look like or how it should behave. Building this group has helped reprogram so much of how I think about making music and performing. These wonderful players keep showing me what is really important about making music together.”

The group prides itself on being a social outlet and schedules picnics, dinners, and outings alongside rehearsals and concerts. The ensemble also likes to challenge the public idea of what a band should do or where it should play by holding kazoo sing-alongs on Citadel Hill and pop-up performance workshops during pride.

The ensemble is open to Queer people who play any wind, brass, string, or percussion instrument, but has also included pianists, accordionists, and people who play ukulele and electric bass.

The group rehearses Monday evenings from 7-830 at the Dalhousie Arts Centre. The best way to reach out and join, follow and support, and find out about upcoming events is through the HalifaxQueerEnsemble instagram or directly at contact@halifaxqueerensemble.ca.

