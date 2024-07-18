Halifax Wanderers Complimentary Pride Tickets

Show off your hometown Pride and watch the Halifax Wanderers take on Winnepeg Valour,a and then stick around for an after party with dancing and music by neurodivergent and trans DJ iinchworm, and a performance by Halifax’s own Vanity Station!

The Halifax Wanderers have made available tickets for the the Elderberries and Wayves readers for the Thursday, July 18th game!

Queer Kickoff takes place from 7:00 - 11:00pm at the Wanderers Grounds.

A ticket to the Wanderers Game is required to enter the afterparty.

When: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 7:00pm

Where: Halifax Wanderers Grounds, 5562 Sackville Street. There's also a "Watch" option here.

To get your tickets, just drop your name and contact info into this form!