Youth Project News

Established 1993Halifax • 2024-02-06

Welcome to a new regular column: What's going on with the Youth Project?  There'll be news from the Halifax, Cape Breton, and Valley Youth Projects.  We'll publish just the table of contents from their newsletter, and a link to it.

The Youth Project's mission statement is: to make Nova Scotia a safer, healthier, and happier place for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth through support, education, resource expansion and community development. Here's their history.

Here's what's in February's newsletter; the link is at the bottom.

2024-02-14 Black Artists Panel

  1. African Nova Scotian & Black History/Heritage Month
  2. Black Artists Panel: Impacts of racism on the queer community
  3. Bi-Weekly Virtual Black Drop-In
  4. Winter Clothing Swap
  5. Halifax (Kjiputuk) Programming
  6. Education
  7. Unama’ki (Cape Breton) Youth Project
  8. Gender-Affirming Garments
  9. 2SLGBTQIA+ Peer Support
  10. Who is The Youth Project?
  11. Staff Directory

The newsletter is here. 

Here's their main website.