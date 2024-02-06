Youth Project News

Welcome to a new regular column: What's going on with the Youth Project? There'll be news from the Halifax, Cape Breton, and Valley Youth Projects. We'll publish just the table of contents from their newsletter, and a link to it.
The Youth Project's mission statement is: to make Nova Scotia a safer, healthier, and happier place for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth through support, education, resource expansion and community development. Here's their history.
Here's what's in February's newsletter; the link is at the bottom.
- African Nova Scotian & Black History/Heritage Month
- Black Artists Panel: Impacts of racism on the queer community
- Bi-Weekly Virtual Black Drop-In
- Winter Clothing Swap
- Halifax (Kjiputuk) Programming
- Education
- Unama’ki (Cape Breton) Youth Project
- Gender-Affirming Garments
- 2SLGBTQIA+ Peer Support
- Who is The Youth Project?
- Staff Directory