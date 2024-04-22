AIDS Coalition: now HEAL NS





Last weekend, the AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia held a fancy fundraising social -- and announced a big change in the organization.

Halifax treasures Rouge Fatale and Deva Station hosted The Red Gala, a night of drag, burlesque and fun for a good cause.

When a few hundred queers get the mind to “dress up,” it is fabulous entertainment in itself as the community gathered to support the AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia in their ongoing work, which is still very important in a post-PrEP world.

After a comedy set by Ryan William, everyone knew they were there to be fancy... not classy.

Chris Aucoin, ACNS’s long-time Executive Director took to the stage to announce their rebrand from AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia to Health Equity Alliance of Nova Scotia or HEAL NS.

The new name is part of their ever-expanding work in fighting what is still a global pandemic and is meant to better represent the more intersectional nature of that work. “Not only do we get to continue to serve our clients and do the same work for HIV+ folk, but we can now expand and help with health outcomes for the entire queer community,” said Jordan Parker, the event manager, “This was a testament to the beauty that can occur when people come together, and to see staff, volunteers, performers, and this crew bring brilliance to so many people made me so proud.”

"Being in that room at the Light House Arts Centre last night was electric, and I couldn’t have imagined a better way to celebrate this organization and bring it into the future," said Parker.

So: keep watch for a new look to what has always been an indispensable resource for those in our community living with HIV as they expand their work.