"Heartstopper" viewers: please share your story

Have you watched Netflix's Heartstopper? Whether you binged all three seasons in a weekend, search daily for the release date of the feature-length film that will conclude the series, or just checked out a season out of curiosity, your experience matters.

Dr. Wendy Peters, a researcher at Nipissing University, is seeking 2SLGBTQIA+ viewers across Canada to participate in a study exploring how we connect with Heartstopper—a series that centres on the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, non-binary, and asexual characters.

The research, titled "Tender TV in Turbulent Times: 2SLGBTQIA+ Viewers and Their Relationship to Netflix's Heartstopper," examines how queer audiences watch, interpret, and make meaning from the series. How did you discover the show? Do you watch alone or with others? Does it resonate with your own experiences, or does it feel distant from your reality? How did the TV series Heartstopper land in the context of your life?

You don't need to be a fan to participate—you just need to have watched at least one season and be willing to share your thoughts.

You're eligible if you:

Have watched at least one season of Heartstopper

Self-identify as 2SLGBTQIA+

Are over 18 and live in Canada

Participation involves a 15-20 minute anonymous online survey. The study is seeking up to 85 participants.

To complete the survey click here.

For more information about the project click here.

To learn about the researcher click here.

Questions? Email wendyp@nipissingu.ca