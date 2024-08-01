From the publisher: how to help Wayves

Happy August, cherished reader!

I sometimes get asked how people can help out with Wayves, the Q magazine for Atlantic Canada, so I made a list.

Here's the too-long; didn't-read:

Like all publications, we are seeking to grow our readership. Tell people about Wayves in a variety of ways - verbally or on social media by "Share"-ing the article notices.

Advertise, encourage businesses to advertise;

Suggest topics in Atlantic Canada that need some professional media attention; and if you want;

give us money.

There's a list of ways in which you can help below the Jump Ad:

The goal of Wayves for the last couple decades has been to be essential reading for Q folk in Atlantic Canada.

My goal is to get the great journalism from our writers out to the biggest audience.

Share articles on social media. Social media is awful for delivering well-thought-out, truthful content, but it's great for telling your friends -- as defined by that media -- that something exists. Please hit the Share button to tell people Wayves exists. That also tells the algorithms that you think Wayves is valuable content.

And, tag Wayves in social media posts: @WayvesMagazine in Twitter and Insta, and @Wayves Magazine on Facebook.

If you're not subscribed to the email notification (email that comes to you with [wayves-daily] or [wayves-digest] in the subject line) join using this link. Depending on which you choose, you'll be notified either as soon as new articles come out, or about twice a month.

If you know someone who has moved away, suggest that they subscribe to Wayves to keep in touch - using the link above.

If you own a business, advertise in Wayves. Because Wayves is a lean, mean machine, ads are very inexpensive, and all of the advertising revenue goes to the writers; I'm very proud that we are now able to pay industry rates to our writers. Here's our pitch for adveristing.

If you frequent a business, suggest to the owner or manager that they advertise. They can just google "advertise in wayves".

Get involved in a small or a big way:

The "small" is to let us know, by sending email to 2024@wayves.ca or sending a message on one of our socials, about things going on that you think the Q community should know about.

The "big" way is to join the editorial team, the team helping decide what we publish and what it looks like. It's a small commitment - minutes per day. If this sounds interesting to you, write back to publisher@wayves.ca.

We need writers! This also means identifying stories that need to be written about. Everywhere in Atlantic Canada, but particularly in New Brunswick, Newfoundland Labrador, and Cape Breton! Wayves pays for stories. If you'd like to write news, email publisher@wayves.ca.

And finally, if you feel like donating cold, hard cash to support local queer journalism, we won't say no! Here's our donation page.