Halifax Q History Podcast Launch

Today, Jessica Webber (they/she) launches the new 2SLGBTQ+ History podcast, Here's My Tea. Jessica says, "This follows the long queer tradition of sharing our collective histories over a pot of tea at the kitchen table (though, not necessarily always recorded at the kitchen table)."

"No conversation is off-limits, and the safe word is consent" says Webber.

The mission of the podcast series is to share stories from a variety of Atlantic Canadians within the collective Queer Experience.

Episode 1 features Ursula Mogensen, who talks about bisexuality, religion, education, nightlife, adult work, Pride parades, kink, literature, and so much more.

How to listen:

Subscribe to the podcast on your favourite platform using this link.

Listen to today's episode here.

You can hear the background of the series in Episode Zero, which is also available on those channels.

Jessica also interviewed Ursula for the queer history One Harbour Project with Dartmouth Heritage Museum. That interview is here.

Here's My Tea is also open to 2SLGBTQ+ sponsorship and promotional arrangements. To discuss that, email Jessica here.

If you were out and about in the Halifax Q during the early years, or more recently, and have a story to tell about our history, or want to talk about history, email Jessica here.