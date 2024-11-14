Halifax literary / cultural events mid-November 2024

Every event of particular interest to the Q community in Halifax can be found on the Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia Local Events page. Here are some more details on a few exceptional literary and cultural events.

You may want to bookmark https://gay.hfxns.org/LocalEvents

Sunday, November 17, 1:00pm: Talk: Pharmacy 101 for 2SLGBTQ+ seniors

Those rattling plastic pill bottles are increasingly part of our lives as we age, but are we really aware of what modern pharmacists are offering us? Kyle Wilby, Director of the College of Pharmacy at Dalhousie University, will speak at the Elderberries Salon on Sunday, November 17.

He will explain how pharmacists can now offer many services tailored to 2SLGBTQ+ people in the province, Including in the new primary health care clinics. Research conducted in Nova Scotia is looking at how to make pharmacies inclusive and affirming places for 2SLGBTQ+ clients, and participants can find out some of the actions recently initiated to support our community. Professor Wilby will also address the new 2SLGBTQ+ curriculum that he has implemented in the Pharmacy program at Dalhousie.

Questions are welcomed – bring your personal stories of interacting with the world of Nova Scotia pharmacy.

At: the Adult Day Space, 2630 Gottingen Street, Halifax. Light refreshments will be provided.

Sunday, November 17, 4-6:30pm: Book launch Party for Grow Up, Rory Rafferty

Halifax-based author Bruce W. Bishop’s latest novel, Grow up, Rory Rafferty, has some early readers comparing its emotional appeal to the graphic novel and Netflix series sensation, Heartstopper.

Bartowski Book Club in Scotland writes in an Amazon UK review, “If you loved the heartfelt and inclusive storytelling of Heartstopper, Grow Up, Rory Rafferty is definitely worth checking out!”



Rory Rafferty dreams of owning a seafood restaurant someday, but first he must navigate the glittering maze of Canada’s largest city. When he lands a job as a busboy at an exclusive women’s club, he enters a world brimming with culinary delights, eccentric friends, and the pulse of the city’s nightlife. But amidst the glamour, Rory grapples with identifying and accepting his sexual orientation after assuming he didn’t have one during his teenage years…

Readers of Grow Up, Rory Rafferty follow our the character’s tumultuous journey to self-acceptance—a tale woven with misadventures, personal revelations, and the heady rush of first love.

The book launch party is at Sunday, November 17, 4-6:30pm at Rumours, 1668 Lower Water Street. Doors open at 4:00, the reading is at 5:00. There'll be books for sale and signing, $25 cash only, delicious snacks, door prizes, and a cash bar.

On Tuesday, November 19, at 6:30 in the Saint Mary's University Atrium 101, Bruce will be doing a reading followed by a Q&A session. Light refreshments will be provided.

Monday, November 18: the first ever Atlantic Canadian Screening of Pride vs Prejudice: The Delwin Vriend Story.

Delwin Vriend, an Albertan teacher, was fired from his job specifically because he was gay. This spectacular documentary follows his fight against his own government for basic human rights and dignity, providing intriguing insight into the dramatic court decisions and judicial behaviour which caused widespread public furor during his legal battles. His eventual victory had widespread social impacts, not just in Alberta, or Canada, but around the globe. By deconstructing the experience of Delwin Vriend and other LGBTQ2S+ Canadians, this film explores not only an essential step forward for LGBT2QS+ rights in Canada, but reminds us why continued efforts for human rights are necessary – now more than ever.



Tickets are available by pay-what-you-can donation. Donation will be taken at the door. Although some seats may be available on the night of the screening, seats are limited and we ask that you confirm your attendance by email at vriendfilmmc@gmail.com.

Time: 6:45 p.m, at the Bus StopTheatre, 2203 Gottingen Street

On Tuesday, November 19 at 7:00pm, the Women Next Door will perform An Evening Of Song at Bethany United Church, 2669 Joseph Howe Drive.

The church says, "Following the performance enjoy a piece of pie, coffee and tea as we continue to be Public, Intentional, and Explicit -- that is, PIE -- in our Affirming Journey." "Affirming" in the United Church means that a faith community publicly and explicitly states that they strive to be fully inclusive of people of all sexual orientations and gender identities in all aspects and on all levels of that organization.

Click to zoom on the poster.

You can check out the quite substantial history of the Women Next Door from the Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia page.

December 2: Sarah Worthman will do a presentation of the queer history of the First World War including: sapphic nursing sisters, war time drag performers, and the gender diverse Canadian who enlisted as a man to serve on the front lines!

Here's more on Sarah's work.

It's at the Halifax Public Library at 6:00pm. Here's the Facebook event.

December 6: Halifax Queer Ensemble presents Unwrapped: A Queer Holiday Concert. The concert will feature several local artists singing a mix of mostly non-traditional holiday music alongside our own pieces.

Earlier that day, the Q theatre company, Page1, will be hosting a Potluck and Crafting event. The holidays can often be a difficult time for many people, especially for Queer individuals. Both the potluck and concert are great ways to gather as a community, connect with new friends, and celebrate the upcoming holidays.

Both events are on Friday 6 December at the Bus Stop Theatre, 2203 Gottingen Street. The Pot Luck & Crafting event is noon - 2:00pm, and the concert is 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

December 12, 13 & 14 is the Halifax Gay Mens Chorus Christmas concert

This HGMC holiday tradition mixes pop, classical, and contemporary takes on the season through music and dance. This year’s concert series includes three evening performances on December 12th, 13th and 14th at 7:30 PM (with doors opening at 6:30 pm) and a special matinee on Saturday, Dec 14th at 2:00pm (doors opening at 1:15pm)

All performances will be at St. Andrew’s United Church, 6036 Coburg Rd, Halifax, NS.

The matinee will feature a slightly shorter HGMC set-list, as we welcome the Annapolis Valley Honour Choir as special guest performers!



Tickets are $30.00 Standard Admission and $20.00 for Students/Underwaged; tickets for the matinee are $20.00.

Tickets are available from the website: hgmc.ca