Goodbye Blaine Higgs, hello Susan Holt

On October 21, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs lost his premiership and his own seat in the election, and said it's "extremely unlikely" he will remain as leader of the Progressive Conservative Party.

Wayves would like to publish what you think about Higgs -- here's your permission to vent! -- and future premier Susan Holt.

Please leave an anonymous comment, including your home community, before November 14, and we'll publish a summary a week later.

Scroll down in the form to get to the [Submit] button.

